4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (RYA)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ryanair : to offer direct contracts to German pilots in next few weeks

03/15/2018 | 02:39pm CET
Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft taxi at Manchester Airport, Britain.

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair will offer direct employment contracts within the next few weeks to all pilots in Germany who are currently on contracts via an agency, the budget airline said on Thursday.

The Irish carrier has come under fire from unions, especially in Germany, for its practice of employing some pilots via third-party agencies, such as McGinley Aviation. The airline last year decided to recognise unions in an attempt to improve relations with its pilots and ease a staffing crunch.

"McGinley Aviation have decided to withdraw from supplying contractor pilots for Ryanair in the German market, and Ryanair has now begun the process of offering these contractors direct employment," a Ryanair spokeswoman said.

McGinley said that after a review of operations, it would cease to provide contractors in Germany from Oct. 31.

"We continue to supply contractor pilots to all other countries in Ryanair's growing European network and look forward to a future continued relationship with our customer," a spokeswoman said via email.

Ryanair has so far agreed union recognition deals in Britain and Italy and hopes for similar in Spain by the end of the month.

Goodbody analysts said the move to offer direct contracts in Germany should help to ease relations between Ryanair management and the German pilots union.

A spokesman for German union Vereinigung Cockpit said it would first have to see the terms of the new direct contracts before commenting.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 064 M
EBIT 2018 1 672 M
Net income 2018 1 428 M
Debt 2018 324 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 13,40
P/E ratio 2019 13,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 18 997 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | RYA | IE00BYTBXV33 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,6 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.24%23 510
DELTA AIR LINES0.27%40 004
AIR CHINA LTD.6.01%27 231
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.96%20 140
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.86%18 010
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY-4.45%16 658
