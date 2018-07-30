Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair : Annual Financial Report

07/30/2018

Ryanair Holdings PLC

2018 Annual Financial Report

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline today (July 30) announces that its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended March, 31 2018 (the '2018 Annual Report') are now available on the Company's website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at: http://investor.ryanair.com or

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2108W_1-2018-7-30.pdf

The 2018 Annual Report has also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will therefore be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand at the following address:

Companies Announcements Office
The Irish Stock Exchange
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2

ENDS.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 16:26:02 UTC
