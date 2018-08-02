Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair : July Traffic Grows 4% To 13.1M Customers

08/02/2018 | 08:20am CEST

RYANAIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS 4% TO 13.1MCUSTOMERS

LOAD FACTOR UNCHANGED AT 97%ON LOWER FARES

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (2 Aug) released July traffic statistics as follows:

· Traffic grew 4% to 13.1m customers

· ATC staff shortages, adverse weather and unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes caused over 1,000 flight cancellations in July compared to just 23 cancellations in July 17

· Rolling annual traffic to July grew 7% to 133.5m customers

July 17

July 18

Change

Customers

12.6M

13.1M

+4%

Load Factor

97%

97%

-

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair's July traffic grew by 4% to 13.1m customers, while our load factor remained strong at 97%, on the back of lower fares.

Regrettably almost 200,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in July because of repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France, adverse weather, and unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes. Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and European governments to address the effect of these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe's consumers this summer.'

ENDS

Robin Kiely Piaras Kelly

Ryanair DAC Edelman Ireland

Tel: +353-1-9451949 Tel: +353-1-6789333

[email protected] [email protected]

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
