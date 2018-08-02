Ryanair : July Traffic Grows 4% To 13.1M Customers

RYANAIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS 4% TO 13.1MCUSTOMERS
LOAD FACTOR UNCHANGED AT 97%ON LOWER FARES
Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (2 Aug) released July traffic statistics as follows:
· Traffic grew 4% to 13.1m customers
· ATC staff shortages, adverse weather and unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes caused over 1,000 flight cancellations in July compared to just 23 cancellations in July 17
· Rolling annual traffic to July grew 7% to 133.5m customers
Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:
|
|
July 17
|
July 18
|
Change
|
Customers
|
12.6M
|
13.1M
|
+4%
|
Load Factor
|
97%
|
97%
|
-
'Ryanair's July traffic grew by 4% to 13.1m customers, while our load factor remained strong at 97%, on the back of lower fares.
Regrettably almost 200,000 Ryanair customers had their flights cancelled in July because of repeated ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France, adverse weather, and unnecessary pilot and cabin crew strikes. Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and European governments to address the effect of these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe's consumers this summer.'
ENDS
For further information
please contact:
Robin Kiely Piaras Kelly
Ryanair DAC Edelman Ireland
Tel: +353-1-9451949 Tel: +353-1-6789333
[email protected] [email protected]
Disclaimer
Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:48 UTC