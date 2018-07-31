Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair : Standard Form TR-1

07/31/2018

12. Additional informationxvi:

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ('CGC') is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

EuroPacific Growth Fund ('EUPAC') is a mutual fund registered in the United States under the Investment Company Act of 1940. EUPAC is the legal owner of 18,541,235 ADRs (8.0293% of the outstanding shares) and it has granted proxy voting authority to its investment adviser CRMC.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:42:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 832 M
EBIT 2019 1 523 M
Net income 2019 1 354 M
Debt 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
P/E ratio 2020 11,56
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 16 233 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,3 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.51%19 015
DELTA AIR LINES-3.95%37 318
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.80%22 525
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%19 015
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.51%18 111
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.69%15 631
