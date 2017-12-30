Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in RYB Education, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RYB

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
against RYB Education, Inc. (“RYB” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RYB) and
certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States
District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and docketed
under 17-cv-09261, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons
other than defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired RYB’s American
Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to RYB’s
false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in
connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about
September 27, 2017 (the “IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (2) on the open
market between September 27, 2017 and November 22, 2017, both dates
inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by
defendants’ violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities
Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
RYB Education, Inc. offers educational services. The Company operates
kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education provides training in a
variety of subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance,
innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents
consulting, and other services.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s
business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) RYB failed to establish safety policies to prevent sexual abuse from
occurring at its schools; (ii) RYB’s failure to remedy problems within
its system exposed children to harm and unreasonable risk of harm while
in the Company’s care; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, RYB
securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class
Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.
On November 24, 2017, various news outlets reported that police have
opened an investigation into RYB after numerous parents accused a RYB
nursery of drugging and molesting their children. Beijing’s education
authority confirmed the police investigation in a statement. According
to China’s leading newspaper Xinhua News Agency, RYB has
suspended multiple teachers at RYB Education New World after
kindergarten students were “reportedly sexually molested, pierced by
needles, given unidentified pills,” and forced to undress and locked in
a dark room. Parents reported that at least eight children have been
abused at the school and that the children had given similar accounts
with respect to their abuse.
On this news, RYB’s ADR price fell $10.28 per share, or over 38% from
its previous closing price, to close at $16.45 per share on November 24,
2017.
On the following day, several news outlets reported that Chinese police
had detained teachers in connection with its RYB’s child abuse inquiry.
According to police reports, one of the teachers was arrested after
needle wounds were found on at least eight children aged 2 to 6 years at
the kindergarten. In a statement issued later that day, RYB announced it
had fired the detained teachers, as well as the head of one of its
kindergartens.
