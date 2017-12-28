Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RYB Education Inc - ADR    RYB

RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR (RYB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

RYB Education Inc - ADR : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against RYB Education, Inc. (RYB) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 10:08am EST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired RYB's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to RYB's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about September 27, 2017 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (2) on the open market between September 27, 2017 and November 22, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ryb.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

RYB Education, Inc. offers educational services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education provides training in a variety of subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting, and other services.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) RYB failed to establish safety policies to prevent sexual abuse from occurring at its schools; (2) RYB's failure to remedy problems within its system exposed children to harm and unreasonable risk of harm while in the Company's care; and (3) consequently, RYB securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On November 24, 2017, various news outlets reported that police have opened an investigation into RYB after numerous parents accused a RYB nursery of drugging and molesting their children. Beijing's education authority confirmed the police investigation in a statement. According to China's leading newspaper Xinhua News Agency, RYB has suspended multiple teachers at RYB Education New World after kindergarten students were "reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles, given unidentified pills," and forced to undress and locked in a dark room. Parents reported that at least eight children have been abused at the school and that the children had given similar accounts with respect to their abuse. Following this news, RYB's ADR price fell $10.28 per share, or over 38% from its previous closing price, to close at $16.45 per share on November 24, 2017.

On the following day, several news outlets reported that Chinese police had detained teachers in connection with its RYB's child abuse inquiry. According to police reports, one of the teachers was arrested after needle wounds were found on at least eight children aged 2 to 6 years at the kindergarten. In a statement issued later that day, RYB announced it had fired the detained teachers, as well as the head of one of its kindergartens.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ryb or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in RYB you have until January 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR
10:08a RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors o..
12/27 RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on..
12/27 RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR : RYB The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors ..
12/21 RYB EDUCATION Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses E..
12/21 RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of RYB Educ..
12/20 RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on..
12/20 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of ..
12/20 RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors ..
12/18 RYB The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invol..
12/14 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. of a Class ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/08 RISE Education Is A Deep Bargain
12/04 RYB EDUCATION : Typical Fate Facing Chinese Stocks?
11/29 RYB Education reports Q3 results
11/29 RYB Education updates on kindergarten abuse case
11/28 RYB Education spikes after Beijing police report
Chart RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR
Duration : Period :
RYB Education Inc - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | RYB | US74979W1018 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Yanlai Shi Chairman
Ping Wei Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chi Min Cao Director
Pei Hua Huang Director
Fu Min Zhuo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYB EDUCATION INC - ADR0.00%481
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)151.46%14 919
KROTON EDUCACIONAL SA37.50%9 022
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC55.67%4 383
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC25.47%3 668
ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES SA120.57%3 253
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.