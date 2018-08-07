Log in
RYB Education, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, August 27, 2018

08/07/2018 | 01:11am CEST

Earnings Call Schedule for 8:30 a.m. ET on August 28, 2018

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2018 after market close on Monday, August 27, 2018.  The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of its website at http://ir.rybbaby.com.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on August 28, 2018) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investor and analysts.  Listeners may access the call by dialing:

United States (toll free):

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

China (toll free):

400-120-6115

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-963-976

Participants Elite Entry Number:

3870779

Participants should dial-in at least 10-15 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RYB Education."  

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour after the call until September 4, 2018 by dialing:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10123089

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.rybbaby.com.

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of ''Care'' and ''Responsibility,'' RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide individualized age-appropriate education to stimulate and nurture children so they can realize their full potential. During its nearly two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.  For more information, please visit http://ir.rybbaby.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
RYB Education, Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 8767-5752 
E-mail:  [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6200
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.   
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryb-education-inc-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-on-monday-august-27-2018-300692763.html

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
