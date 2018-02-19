Ryder System : Chairman and CEO, as well as CFO, to Present at Citi 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Art Garcia will present a company update at the Citi Global Industrials Conference.

What: Citi Global Industrials Conference Who: Ryder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Art Garcia Where: The Edition Hotel 2901 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33140 When: February 22, 2018 Time: 1:15 p.m. EST Webcast: To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock (NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

