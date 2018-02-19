Ryder System : Chairman and CEO, as well as CFO, to Present at Citi 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Ryder
System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert
Sanchez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Art
Garcia will present a company update at the Citi Global Industrials
Conference.
What:
Citi Global Industrials Conference
Who:
|
Ryder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Art Garcia
Where:
|
The Edition Hotel
2901 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
When:
|
February 22, 2018
Time:
|
1:15 p.m. EST
Webcast:
|
To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.
About Ryder
Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated
transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock
(NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the
S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s
World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its
industry-leading practices in third-party logistics,
environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and
world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member
of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting
national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more
information, visit www.ryder.com,
and follow us on our Online
Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Twitter,
and YouTube.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements
and information included in this news release are "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to
risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking
statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including
those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It
is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to
assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we
undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
