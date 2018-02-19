Ryder System : Chairman and CEO, as well as CFO, to Present at Citi 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Log in
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. (R)
02/19/2018 | 12:56pm CET

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Art Garcia will present a company update at the Citi Global Industrials Conference.

What:

  Citi Global Industrials Conference
 

Who:

Ryder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Art Garcia
 

Where:

The Edition Hotel
2901 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
 

When:

February 22, 2018
 

Time:

1:15 p.m. EST
 

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.

 

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock (NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
