Ryder System : Introduces Gyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet
management, dedicated
transportation, and supply
chain solutions, announced today the launch of RyderGyde™,
a new, free mobile application and the only one of its kind allowing
users to do everything from compare real-time fuel rates to conveniently
schedule shop services—all from their smartphone. With this application,
drivers, fleet owners, and fleet managers now have a customized,
streamlined digital experience to more efficiently manage and act on
their fleets.
RyderGyde App (Photo: Business Wire)
“Consumers today have increasingly high expectations for service and
delivery, so the need to ensure fleet uptime is greater than ever,” said
Dennis Cooke, President of Fleet Management Solutions, Ryder. “RyderGyde
is the ultimate tool in providing visibility to everything fleet-related
and enabling businesses to optimize their fleet so they can meet their
customer demands. In our personal day-to-day lives, we use our
smartphones for nearly everything. Managing your fleet should be no
different.”
Any fleet manager or driver is able to leverage the features of
RyderGyde. Ryder customers will especially enjoy the benefits of being
able to see their entire fleet and maintenance performance. RyderGyde is
one of the many ways Ryder is addressing disruption in the industry,
including the growing need for on-demand information.
“Our goal was simple—build the features that customers want based on
what’s important to the person using the application,” said Karen Jones,
Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Ryder. “We listened
to drivers and fleet managers to identify the features that would be
most beneficial to them within a fleet management app, and today, we are
pleased to give them exactly what they asked for.”
“RyderGyde is so simple and easy to use that it has made managing my
fleet easier than ever,” said Ray Perez, Domestic Manager, DGD
Transport. “I was pleasantly surprised by how intuitive this app is. I
can’t wait to see how they continue to evolve it. I’m putting it into
the hands of all my drivers to make their lives easier on the road.”
Once logged in, Ryder customers can schedule their maintenance
appointments across North America in 60 seconds or less. In the app,
users can view and manage which vehicles within their fleet need
servicing. A combination of a vehicle’s odometer reading and telematics
data determines when a vehicle is ready for maintenance, and it is
automatically flagged in the application. In addition, users can view
all upcoming service appointments.
RyderGyde also gives users the ability to:
-
View Ryder contracted fuel rates – For the first time, Ryder
customers will now be able to see their contracted fuel rates in
real-time.
-
View fuel rates from thousands of non-Ryder fueling stations
– All users can find and compare market fuel rates from a variety of
retailers.
-
Find a Ryder location – All users can find and map Ryder
locations using advanced search technologies. Both a preview of the
destination as well as complete details, including phone numbers, and
hours of operation are readily available.
-
Contact Roadside Assistance – The Roadside Assistance feature
enables fleet managers to call their dedicated number at the touch of
a button.
In the near future, the app will also include the ability to rent a
vehicle, browse used vehicle inventory for sale, and log fuel receipts.
The RyderGyde™ app is available on iOS and Android devices, and can be
downloaded on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit
ryder.com/rydergyde.
