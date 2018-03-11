Global Politics Emerge as a Dicey Influence on Markets

By Steven Russolillo

A week of fluctuating geopolitical developments, from the U.S.'s imposition of higher tariffs to its potential diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea, has reinforced the challenge now facing global investors: How to act in markets emerging from years of being driven by central banks to being ever more influenced by much less-predictable politics.

President Donald Trump on Thursday launched global tariffs on steel and aluminum, and signaled more aggressive actions could come in the future. Hours later, he accepted an invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a potential turning point after more than six decades of confrontation.

Both developments underscored how investors now have to consider how a possible trade war could hurt markets, or whether renewed negotiations with North Korea could be a positive for their portfolios. While shares of giant steelmakers like Korea's Posco and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. tumbled in Asian trading on Friday, broader markets rose solidly across the region, a rally that spread to the U.S. with the S&P 500 jumping 1.7%.

As central banks move further away from post-financial crisis monetary policies that have cushioned a multiyear bull run in global stocks--the S&P 500 has more than quadrupled since March 2009--investors say geopolitics are set to have a greater impact on markets than they have in the recent past.

"We've gone from a period where global central banks acted in unorthodox, untested ways that had a big impact on global liquidity," says Alexander Wolf, senior emerging-markets economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Hong Kong. "As we move toward a more normal interest-rate environment, these other factors are taking precedent that otherwise wouldn't have."

One way to gauge the changing environment lies in the increased market volatility after equities surged in historically calm fashion last year. The S&P 500 has moved at least 1% up or down in 17 trading days so far this year ; that only happened eight times in all of 2017.

It also represents the highest total of such moves through March 9 since 2016, when there were 25 such days as China's market turmoil reverberated around the world. Excluding 2016, the S&P 500 is experiencing its most volatile start to a year since 2009.

Uncertainty about how to factor in a possibly sustained global trade conflict has added to investors' worries this year. The main concern is that a tit-for-tat rise in import tariffs could crimp what has been a synchronized global economic recovery, a key pillar of support for equity markets to date. The resignation of Mr. Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, on March 6 further rattled investors who viewed it as a victory for the administration's protectionist wing.

Mr. Trump's eventual tariff announcement was softer than initially feared as a large number of countries could eventually be spared from the measures. That hasn't stopped some investors from fretting.

"If we had a trade war, the scariest thing for me is not what's the likelihood of it but what would I even do?" said Michael Kelly, global head of multiasset at PineBridge Investments, which has $85 billion in assets under management. "I don't have a good answer for you on that. It's what keeps me up at night."

Mr. Kelly said he used the volatility in financial markets last month to lighten exposure to U.S. financials and add to European banks, which he said could prove less vulnerable to trade conflicts than other large, multinational firms.

Several investors believe the U.S.'s move on tariffs shouldn't cause widespread market panic: While stocks connected to the affected industries could suffer, broader positive trends in the global economy should remain on track. Some argue the international response to the U.S. move could be muted.

Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, pegged the odds of an actual trade war as quite low.

"I believe that what is happening now is more for political show than for real threatening," he wrote in a LinkedIn post earlier this month. He said he expects a minimal impact from the tariffs and that the Chinese response would likely be "small and symbolic."

Still, the range of differing views among investors about the tariffs' impact is an example of how investing is becoming trickier as market participants are forced to assess likely political outcomes, rather than the more regular and predictable pronouncements of central bankers.

Colin Harte, a multiasset portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Investment Partners in London, said he has started to cut exposure to large, internationally oriented companies in favor of small and midcap stocks which tend to be more domestically focused and could be better insulated from trade tensions.

While the proposed U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum aren't necessarily a problem for all trade-reliant emerging markets, the broader issue is whether more trade actions follow.

Any action from the U.S. regarding China and intellectual property, for example, could lead to a bigger escalation of tensions, said André Roux, co-head of emerging-market fixed income at Investec Asset Management.

"I absolutely worry about it," he said, referring to tariffs. "The worry is what do they signal?"

Mr. Roux said he has cut some of his exposure to emerging-market currencies this year, including the Chinese yuan and Thai baht, partly in response to his concerns about trade. Asia would be more vulnerable than other regions to a trade war, he added.

For now, at least, many still say a trade war is unlikely.

"A trade war is now a higher risk, but it does not seem inevitable," Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said in a client note. He predicts a small impact on corporate earnings, noting the benefit of the 2017 tax overhaul in the U.S. should exceed the lost competitiveness from the tariffs.

Saumya Vaishampayan contributed to this article.

