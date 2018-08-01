LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Weak Chicken Prices Chop Pilgrim's Profit in Half -- Market Talk

17:05 ET - Cooling prices for chicken eat into earnings for Pilgrim's Pride, the second-largest US chicken processor, where 2Q net income dropped by more than half to $106.5M for the quarter ended July 1. While sales climbed 3%, volatile prices for feed--the largest expense in raising poultry--boosted expenses, and weaker chicken demand from restaurant operators has sent prices for breast meat and other cuts sharply lower versus a year ago. Chicken industry officials place part of the blame on growing meat supplies overall, giving restaurateurs an opportunity to feature low-priced pork and beef. CEO Bill Lovette refers to "less than idea market conditions in the commodity chicken sector." ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

Land O'Lakes Profit Tumbles Amid Tariff Pressures

Dairy-foods maker Land O'Lakes Inc. on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit tumbled 40%, as recent tariffs take their toll on U.S. farmers.

Land O'Lakes, one of the largest U.S. producers of butter and cheese, reported net income of $67.2 million for the quarter, down from $113 million a year earlier. Sales for the farmer-owned cooperative rose about 13% to $4.2 billion.

Shoppers Curious About Lab-Developed 'Clean' Meat -- Market Talk

12:32 ET - Polls are out on meat grown from animal cells, rather than sliced out of carcasses. The Good Food Institute, a trade body promoting alternatives to traditional meat production, touts a survey of 1,200 consumers that found two-thirds willing to try meat produced with cell-culture technology, and 46% interested in eating it regularly. Those figures were in response to questions referring to the technology as "clean meat," a spin on clean energy, reflecting the debate over what to call the new meat method. A separate survey by Consumer Reports last month found about half of respondents said it should be called meat, but with an explainer about the technology, while 40% thought it should be called something other than meat. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Bunge Shares Slide After Surprise Loss -- Market Talk

13:02 ET - Shares of Bunge slide 4%, hitting their lowest level since mid-December, after the world's top soybean processor turns in a surprise quarterly loss at a time when many investors expected Bunge to get a boost from low crop prices and China's surging soybean imports from South America, a Bunge stronghold for decades. Executives attributed much of the loss to a defensive derivatives bet that trade relations between the US and China would improve, but they got worse instead. While Bunge says its soybean processing operations will be mightily profitable in the second half of the year, investors are frustrated over execution at a time when many factors ought to be working in the company's favor. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

Chipotle Has Biggest Digital Day In Its History After National Avocado Day Promotion -- MarketWatch

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) said it had the biggest digital sales day in the company's history after its National Avocado Day promotion on Tuesday, July 31. The fast-casual chain offered free guacamole with an online or in-app purchase of an entree, using the coupon code "avocado." The company said digital sales were up nearly 60%, also giving the company its biggest summer sales day ever. Chipotle didn't give dollar figures. Nearly 700,000 avocados were used to fill the orders, about 200,000 more than an average day, the company said. The promotion was extended to Wednesday, while supplies last. Chipotle shares are up 51% for 2018 to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 5.2% for the period.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Climb After Auction

Cattle futures rose on Wednesday as the week's physical trade got started.

Live cattle contracts for August delivery rose 0.9% to $1.08625 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, after starting the week lower.

At the online Fed Cattle Exchange auction early in the session, meatpackers bought 851 head of cattle from Kansas and Nebraska for an average of $1.10 a pound.

Hog futures were mostly lower, with the front-month August contract falling 1.4% to 60.25 cents a pound. Signs that trade tensions were escalating between the U.S. and China -- which introduced retaliatory tariffs on American pork this year -- pressured the market.

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog $1.00 Lower $39.00 - Aug 1

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are $1.00 lower at $39.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are $2.00-$3.00 lower. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $28.00-$29.00, 450-500 pounds are $28.00-$29.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $31.00-$33.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 1 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Jul 31 +$ 24.53 +$ 24.99 Jul 30 +$ 22.17 +$ 26.07 Jul 27 +$ 24.77 +$ 31.25 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.4 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 52 cents per hundred pounds, to $203.75, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 80 cents per hundred pounds, to $197.58. The total load count was 135. Wholesale pork prices fell 63 cents, to $72.73 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.