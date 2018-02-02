Materials Down on Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers slid as traders retreated from economically sensitive areas. Among the 11 Standard & Poor's 500 stock-market sectors, raw materials is among the most associated with risk appetite. The SPDR Select Sector Materials exchange-traded fund, which mirrors the movement of the S&P 500 materials sector, has been among the strongest gainers in a broad market rally, almost doubling in price in the last two years. On Friday, the Materials ETF lost more than 2.5%. The price of copper, which had risen sharply in the last six months, mirroring an increase in investors' appetite for risk and outlook for growth, also fell Friday.

