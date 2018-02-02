Log in
S&P 500
S&P 500
After market
-0.08%
2759.845 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 02/02 10:10:00 pm
2761.99 PTS   -2.13%
10:31p MARKET SNAPSHOT : S&P 500, Dow Suffer Biggest Weekly Decline In More..
10:25p BOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Notches Biggest Weekly Climb Si..
10:12p WALL STREET STO : Rising rates slam Wall St.; Dow sees biggest drop ..
Materials Down on Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup

02/02/2018 | 10:23pm CET

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers slid as traders retreated from economically sensitive areas. Among the 11 Standard & Poor's 500 stock-market sectors, raw materials is among the most associated with risk appetite. The SPDR Select Sector Materials exchange-traded fund, which mirrors the movement of the S&P 500 materials sector, has been among the strongest gainers in a broad market rally, almost doubling in price in the last two years. On Friday, the Materials ETF lost more than 2.5%. The price of copper, which had risen sharply in the last six months, mirroring an increase in investors' appetite for risk and outlook for growth, also fell Friday.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

Top / Flop S&P 500
MATTEL 16.53 Delayed Quote.7.90%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 103.87 Delayed Quote.4.79%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC 387.5 Delayed Quote.4.40%
XL GROUP LTD 38.25 Delayed Quote.3.97%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 131.83 Delayed Quote.3.82%
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION 29.49 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
TRANSOCEAN LTD 10.32 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
CLOROX 130.91 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY 64.9 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 17.97 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
