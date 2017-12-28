Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/28/2017 | 03:16am CET
Stocks Edge Up, Led by Real Estate, Utilities

The S&P 500 inched higher in quiet trading Wednesday, boosted by shares of real-estate and utility companies. 

 
Consumer Confidence Dips in December

After a banner year for consumer confidence, the mood of Americans hit a yearend lull as many households wait to see how they will be affected by an overhaul of the U.S. tax code. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Up Slightly in November

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index rose 0.2% in November to 109.5 from the previous month and 0.8% from a year earlier. Economists surveyed had expected no change between October and November. 

 
IRS Says 2018 Property Taxes Are Deductible if Assessed

The Internal Revenue Service cautioned that not all property-tax prepayments can be deducted amid a rush of homeowners paying their 2018 property taxes before the Republican tax law takes effect in January. 

 
Former Bush-Era Economists Considered for Fed's No. 2 Job

The White House has interviewed two economists who served in senior positions in the George W. Bush administration to serve as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board. 

 
Emerging Markets: Growing in Maturity?

The MSCI Emerging Markets stock index is turning 30. Huge political shifts and globalization have changed the face of the index over time. 

 
Oil Eases Off More Than Two-Year High

Oil markets eased off a 2 1/2 -year high after a pipeline blast in Libya disrupted supplies and caused a price spike. 

 
Yield-Starved Investors Bow to Bond Sellers' Demands

Rampant demand for leveraged loans is allowing private-equity firms to water down legal safeguards for investors. Many worry that such changes could result in higher losses for investors during the next downturn. 

 
Fake Comments Are Found Among Posts on 'Fiduciary' Rule

A significant number of fake comments appear among thousands criticizing a proposed federal rule meant to prevent conflicts of interest in retirement advice, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. 

 
Homeowners Rush to Prepay 2018 Property-Tax Bills

Homeowners across the nation are rushing this week to prepay their property taxes for 2018 before the Republican tax law kicks in Jan. 1 and effectively raises the levy on higher-end homes.

ENVISION HEALTHCARE CORP 34.56 Delayed Quote.2.43%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 136.25 Delayed Quote.2.21%
QORVO INC 67.26 Delayed Quote.2.06%
CARNIVAL CORP 66.76 Delayed Quote.1.63%
H & R BLOCK INC 26.45 Delayed Quote.1.50%
L BRANDS INC 61.25 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 55.29 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
VIACOM 30.98 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 3.88 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
MACY'S INC 25.64 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
