Indicative prices
S&P 500
Pre-market
0.35%
2756.965 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 02/23 10:10:00 pm
2747.33 PTS   +1.60%
MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Futures Rise More Than 100 Points; Fed Speaker..
Berkshire Hathaway Boosted by Tax Bonus -- WSJ
ASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Leads Asian Market Gains As Yen Fluctuates
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/26/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Global Markets Claw Their Way Back Up

European and Asian stocks extended gains after the S&P 500 notched its biggest daily advance in nearly three weeks, as global indexes continued to rebound from a steep selloff at the start of the month. 

 
Trump's SEC Makes Slow Progress on Trimming Rules

Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, can point to a series of small, targeted actions aimed at easing the regulatory burden for companies nearly 10 months into his tenure. 

 
ECB Can Slow Bond-Buying, Official Says

The European Central Bank can slow its bond purchases without risking an "unwarranted" increase in eurozone interest rates because it already holds such a large quantity of bonds, a top ECB official said Friday. 

 
Fed Report Signals No Worries About Recent Market Volatility

The Federal Reserve signaled it is unperturbed by volatility in financial markets earlier this month and remains on track to raise rates gradually this year. 

 
The Other Risk From Rising Wages

If higher labor costs don't cause inflation, it means they probably will cut profit margins, hurting profits and share prices. 

 
Firms Pursue Upgraded Internet Access on Airplanes

Airbus, Delta, Sprint and two U.S. satellite-services providers have kicked off an initiative to enhance Internet access on airliners. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Wages, China PMI, Eurozone Inflation

This week features wage and price growth data from the U.S., purchasing mangers index readings from China, eurozone inflation figures, and a policy statement from South Korea's central bank. 

 
BOJ's Kuroda Says No Review But Keeps Door Open to Rate Changes

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday said he didn't see a need to review the central bank's current easing framework for now, but kept the door open to possible changes in policy settings. 

 
Dollar-Rate Breakdown Exposes Foreign-Exchange Mystery

The U.S. dollar was expected to gain steam amid a series of Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. Instead, it has slumped 11% since late 2016, prompting traders to scour past periods for clues. 

 
Investors' Zeal to Buy Stocks With Debt Leaves Markets Vulnerable

Investors borrowing record sums to bet on stocks exacerbated this month's selloff, after they were hit with calls to reduce those obligations and forced to sell shares to raise cash.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.39% 25309.99 Delayed Quote.0.98%
NASDAQ 100 1.99% 6896.6012 Delayed Quote.5.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.77% 7337.3905 Delayed Quote.4.56%
09:47aMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Futures Rise More Than 100 Points; Fed Speakers In The Spo..
08:48aBerkshire Hathaway Boosted by Tax Bonus -- WSJ
05:26aASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Leads Asian Market Gains As Yen Fluctuates
02:57aGlobal Markets Build on Wall Street's Gains
02:56aASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Leads Asian Market Gains As Yen Drops
02/25MARKET SNAPSHOT : Why A Spike In The 10-year Treasury Yield To 3% Won't Be A Dea..
02/24Buffett says 'terrible mistake' for long-term investors to be in bonds
02/24Berkshire Hathaway Posts $29 Billion Gain in 2017 From Tax Plan -- 2nd Update
02/24Buffett says 'terrible mistake' for long-term investors to be in bonds
02/24Berkshire Hathaway Post $29 Billion Gain in 2017 From Tax Plan -- Update
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 18.14 Delayed Quote.10.54%
NORDSTROM 53.56 Delayed Quote.6.54%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS 116.32 Delayed Quote.5.28%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 165.9 Delayed Quote.5.27%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 46.53 Delayed Quote.5.15%
HORMEL FOODS 32.64 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
CBOE HOLDINGS 108.75 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
ENVISION HEALTHCARE 37.19 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
SCANA CORPORATION 39.29 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
GENERAL MILLS 52.98 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
