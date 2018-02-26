News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Markets Claw Their Way Back Up

European and Asian stocks extended gains after the S&P 500 notched its biggest daily advance in nearly three weeks, as global indexes continued to rebound from a steep selloff at the start of the month.

Trump's SEC Makes Slow Progress on Trimming Rules

Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, can point to a series of small, targeted actions aimed at easing the regulatory burden for companies nearly 10 months into his tenure.

ECB Can Slow Bond-Buying, Official Says

The European Central Bank can slow its bond purchases without risking an "unwarranted" increase in eurozone interest rates because it already holds such a large quantity of bonds, a top ECB official said Friday.

Fed Report Signals No Worries About Recent Market Volatility

The Federal Reserve signaled it is unperturbed by volatility in financial markets earlier this month and remains on track to raise rates gradually this year.

The Other Risk From Rising Wages

If higher labor costs don't cause inflation, it means they probably will cut profit margins, hurting profits and share prices.

Firms Pursue Upgraded Internet Access on Airplanes

Airbus, Delta, Sprint and two U.S. satellite-services providers have kicked off an initiative to enhance Internet access on airliners.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Wages, China PMI, Eurozone Inflation

This week features wage and price growth data from the U.S., purchasing mangers index readings from China, eurozone inflation figures, and a policy statement from South Korea's central bank.

BOJ's Kuroda Says No Review But Keeps Door Open to Rate Changes

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday said he didn't see a need to review the central bank's current easing framework for now, but kept the door open to possible changes in policy settings.

Dollar-Rate Breakdown Exposes Foreign-Exchange Mystery

The U.S. dollar was expected to gain steam amid a series of Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. Instead, it has slumped 11% since late 2016, prompting traders to scour past periods for clues.

Investors' Zeal to Buy Stocks With Debt Leaves Markets Vulnerable

Investors borrowing record sums to bet on stocks exacerbated this month's selloff, after they were hit with calls to reduce those obligations and forced to sell shares to raise cash.