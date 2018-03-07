Log in
2728.12 PTS   +0.26%
02:17aTrump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute
RE
02:16aGary Cohen Resignation Drags Asia-Pacific Stocks Lower
DJ
01:46aPETER NICHOLAS : Gary Cohn Resigns as White House Economic Adviser A..
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/07/2018 | 01:16am CET
U.S. Stocks Rise as Tariff Plans Face Pushback

The S&P 500 climbed, notching a third straight day of gains, as investors weighed signs of opposition in Washington to planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. 

 
Gary Cohn Resigns as White House Economic Adviser After Losing Tariffs Fight

Gary Cohn will resign as director of the National Economic Council and a top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, an official says. 

 
Trump Defends Tariffs, Saying U.S. Has Been 'Taken Advantage Of' for Years

President Trump defended his planned tariffs following criticism from allies including the European Union, saying the U.S. had long been "taken advantage of." 

 
North Korea Says It Is Open to Talks on Nuclear Weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told a visiting South Korean delegation that he was willing to hold talks with the U.S. about giving up nuclear weapons and normalizing relations with Washington, and would refrain from weapons tests during any negotiations. 

 
Trump Administration Pushes Conservative Goals in Health-Care Market Changes

The Trump administration wants any congressional plan to shore up the Affordable Care Act markets to include conservative goals, such as letting insurers charge higher premiums to older people, according to a memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
CVS's $44 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market

Pharmacy chain CVS plans to sell about $44 billion of bonds as soon as Tuesday to help pay for its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna-the largest corporate bond sale in more than two years and a bellwether for the health of the corporate bond market. 

 
That Much Prophesied Commercial Property Bust Still Hasn't Happened

The delinquency rate for securitized loans in the commercial real-estate industry has dropped for eight consecutive months, defying expectations in recent years of a wave of defaults. 

 
Big Oil CEOs 'Not Losing Any Sleep' Over Peak Oil Demand

The heads of some of the world's largest oil companies pushed back against predictions that demand for petroleum could erode in coming decades due to the rise of renewable energy and electric vehicles. 

 
NYSE to Pay $14 Million Over 2015 Trading Malfunctions

The New York Stock Exchange agreed to pay $14 million to settle regulatory investigations into a series of market malfunctions and snafus that disrupted trading on three occasions in 2015. 

 
Big Banks Get a Big Win in Senate Rollback Bill

Bipartisan legislation expected to clear the Senate as early as this week has just one provision that is set to directly benefit the nation's megabanks: A section aimed at making it easier for them to buy state and local bonds.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.04% 24884.12 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.46% 6913.0219 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 7372.0067 Delayed Quote.5.13%
Latest news on S&P 500
03/06MARKET SNAPSHOT : U.S. Stocks Close Modestly Higher As Trade-war Jitters Linger
DJ
03/06U.S. steel shares crawl back from financial crisis
RE
03/06MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Edges Higher Even As Trade-war Jitters Linger
DJ
03/06MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Bounces Around As Trade-war Jitters Linger
DJ
03/06Correction to Nasdaq Composite Headline
DJ
03/06MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stocks Struggle For Direction As Trade Uncertainty Remains A D..
DJ
03/06GLEN POST : CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected
DJ
Chart S&P 500
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
PRICELINE GROUP INC 2034.04 Delayed Quote.6.77%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 207.94 Delayed Quote.4.91%
WESTERN DIGITAL 93.8 Delayed Quote.4.28%
APPLIED MATERIALS 59.99 Delayed Quote.4.10%
MYLAN NV 43.23 Delayed Quote.4.07%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS 43.2 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
SIGNET JEWELERS 48.75 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
CIMAREX ENERGY 93.41 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
TARGET CORPORATION 71.79 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
NEWFIELD EXPLORATION 23.2 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
