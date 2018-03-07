News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Stocks Rise as Tariff Plans Face Pushback

The S&P 500 climbed, notching a third straight day of gains, as investors weighed signs of opposition in Washington to planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Gary Cohn Resigns as White House Economic Adviser After Losing Tariffs Fight

Gary Cohn will resign as director of the National Economic Council and a top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, an official says.

Trump Defends Tariffs, Saying U.S. Has Been 'Taken Advantage Of' for Years

President Trump defended his planned tariffs following criticism from allies including the European Union, saying the U.S. had long been "taken advantage of."

North Korea Says It Is Open to Talks on Nuclear Weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told a visiting South Korean delegation that he was willing to hold talks with the U.S. about giving up nuclear weapons and normalizing relations with Washington, and would refrain from weapons tests during any negotiations.

Trump Administration Pushes Conservative Goals in Health-Care Market Changes

The Trump administration wants any congressional plan to shore up the Affordable Care Act markets to include conservative goals, such as letting insurers charge higher premiums to older people, according to a memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

CVS's $44 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market

Pharmacy chain CVS plans to sell about $44 billion of bonds as soon as Tuesday to help pay for its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna-the largest corporate bond sale in more than two years and a bellwether for the health of the corporate bond market.

That Much Prophesied Commercial Property Bust Still Hasn't Happened

The delinquency rate for securitized loans in the commercial real-estate industry has dropped for eight consecutive months, defying expectations in recent years of a wave of defaults.

Big Oil CEOs 'Not Losing Any Sleep' Over Peak Oil Demand

The heads of some of the world's largest oil companies pushed back against predictions that demand for petroleum could erode in coming decades due to the rise of renewable energy and electric vehicles.

NYSE to Pay $14 Million Over 2015 Trading Malfunctions

The New York Stock Exchange agreed to pay $14 million to settle regulatory investigations into a series of market malfunctions and snafus that disrupted trading on three occasions in 2015.

Big Banks Get a Big Win in Senate Rollback Bill

Bipartisan legislation expected to clear the Senate as early as this week has just one provision that is set to directly benefit the nation's megabanks: A section aimed at making it easier for them to buy state and local bonds.