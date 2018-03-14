Log in
2750.245 PTS   -0.54%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/14/2018 | 08:16pm CET
U.S. Stocks Fall on Renewed Trade Worries

Shares of industrial and materials firms pushed the Dow industrials and S&P 500 lower for the third straight session Wednesday, as investors weighed fresh signs that protectionist trade policies could spread. 

 
Kudlow Accepts Post as White House Economic Adviser

President Donald Trump has offered Lawrence Kudlow the job as director of the National Economic Council and he accepted, making the economic commentator one of the president's top economic advisers, Mr. Kudlow said in an interview. 

 
Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs. 

 
U.S. Allies Eye Tough-on-China Approach to Avoid Trump Tariffs

U.S. allies seeking exemptions from President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are showing signs of coalescing around a common appeal: a promise to join forces with the U.S. in addressing a metal glut emanating from China. 

 
Oil Prices Fall on Inventory Buildup, Rising Production

Oil prices slid from gains to losses as a larger-than-anticipated increase in crude inventories and relentlessly rising U.S. production outweighed a drop in fuel stockpiles. 

 
What's the Biggest Trade on the New York Stock Exchange? The Last One

The NYSE operates between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., but much of the action has moved to the final moments, thanks to the growth of index funds and others that flock to the day's closing auction. 

 
Mutual Funds Win as SEC Proposes to Keep Lid on Liquidity Disclosures

Mutual funds would be spared from having to tell shareholders how they score the liquidity of their holdings, under a proposal the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Wednesday. 

 
China's Economy Grows Faster Than Expected on Strong Demand for Exports

Industrial production, a rough proxy for economic growth, gained steam in the first two months of the year, but economists warned trade tensions with the U.S. threaten to derail that momentum. 

 
Weak Consumer Spending Presents a Puzzle

The U.S. job market is booming and workers' paychecks just got bigger. But Americans are hunkering down all of a sudden, the latest puzzle for an economy that leans heavily on their willingness to spend. 

 
Rising Services Costs Help Drive U.S. Business Prices Higher

A gauge of U.S. business prices rose broadly in February, the second month of solid growth, signaling modest inflation pressure is building.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.03% 24740.42 Delayed Quote.1.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 7037.2401 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 7493.7189 Delayed Quote.9.52%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TRIPADVISOR 44.18 Real-time Quote.4.49%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 83.145 Real-time Quote.3.67%
EXPEDIA INC 113.46 Real-time Quote.3.59%
ALLERGAN PLC 167.78 Real-time Quote.2.81%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 11.055 Real-time Quote.2.55%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL 37.175 Real-time Quote.-4.39%
ALASKA AIR GROUP 65.555 Real-time Quote.-4.70%
QORVO 82.17 Real-time Quote.-4.88%
ENVISION HEALTHCARE 39.155 Real-time Quote.-8.35%
SIGNET JEWELERS 38.295 Real-time Quote.-20.07%
