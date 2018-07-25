Log in
S&P 500
Pre-market
-0.07%
2818.29 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 07/24 10:10:00 pm
2820.4 PTS   +0.48%
08:48aManufacturers Play Down Tariffs -- WSJ
DJ
05:39aASIA MARKETS: Japan, Hong Kong Lead Asian Market Gains
DJ
07/24GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/25/2018 | 09:16am CEST
U.S. Sets $12 Billion in Farm Aid to Ease Trade-Fight Impact

The Trump administration announced plans to extend up to $12 billion in aid to farmers to ease concerns over trade disputes. 

 
Chinese Shares Steadier After Stimulus Boost

Asian stock markets were mixed, after forecast-beating results from Alphabet and Harley-Davidson helped lift the S&P 500 by 0.5%. 

 
European Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets

When European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker left for Washington to meet with President Trump, his mission was to try to dissuade the American president from escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and EU. Then Mr. Trump started tweeting. 

 
Many Manufacturers Take Tariffs in Stride

Many U.S. manufacturers are shrugging off concerns over tariffs and trade tensions as strong demand at home and abroad is yielding stronger-than-expected profit. 

 
Soft Australian Inflation Ensures RBA to Remain a Laggard

Inflation in Australia remained meek in the second quarter, giving the Reserve Bank of Australia no reason to begin following its global counterparts in raising interest rate anytime soon. 

 
Insurers Pull Billions From Hedge Funds

Wall Street money managers are having problems hanging onto insurance companies as customers. 

 
House GOP Unveils Tax Plan Focused on Savings, Retirement

House Republicans unveiled a plan Tuesday to make retirement and savings a crucial part of their push for tax legislation this fall. 

 
Mexico's Incoming Administration Willing to Offer Flexibility on Nafta

The man tapped as chief trade negotiator for Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested flexibility in making a new deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

 
Argentina Economy Falls Sharply in May

Argentina said Tuesday that the economy fell sharply in May amid one of the worst droughts in decades and a currency crisis that forced President Mauricio Macri to seek financial support from the International Monetary Fund. 

 
U.S. Increasingly Large Driver of Global Trade Deficits, IMF Reports

The U.S. remained by far the largest driver of global current-account imbalances in 2017, running the world's largest deficit and adopting policies likely to increase its imbalances in coming years.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.79% 25241.94 Delayed Quote.2.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7406.2478 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 7840.7675 Delayed Quote.13.59%
S&P 500 0.48% 2820.4 Real-time Quote.4.99%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 114.37 Delayed Quote.11.08%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON 44.63 Delayed Quote.7.67%
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC 118.38 Delayed Quote.6.29%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 93.35 Delayed Quote.5.03%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 58.26 Delayed Quote.4.26%
ALASKA AIR GROUP 59.01 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
CENTENE CORPORATION 130 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
HASBRO 101.11 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 105.42 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
WHIRLPOOL 128.82 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
