News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Facebook Shares Tumble at Open

Facebook shares tumbled after the social-media company warned that its growth is slowing, igniting fears that its fortunes aren't immune to the multiple controversies it has faced this year.

ECB Leaves Rates on Hold as It Affirms Bond Taper Plan

The European Central Bank confirmed plans to gradually phase out easy money but said it would probably keep rates steady through next summer, underscoring a growing policy divergence with the Federal Reserve.

Stocks Mixed as Facebook Leads Tech-Share Decline

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell after European markets posted gains as investors cheered an agreement between the U.S. and the European Union to hold off on new tariffs.

U.S. Durable Orders Rose 1.0% in June

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories rebounded in June after two consecutive monthly declines, a sign of momentum in the manufacturing sector.

Layoff Gauge Climbs After Hitting Multidecade Low

The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits rose last week but remained near multidecade lows, offering evidence of the labor market's strength.

Brazil's Current-Account Surplus Fell in June

Brazil recorded a $435 million current-account surplus in June, down from a $729 surplus in May, as the nation struggled to recover from a disrupting truckers strike.

Europe Welcomes Trade Steps With U.S. but Many Questions Remain

European officials hailed a deal with the U.S. to avert a trade war despite a lack of details that could derail the vague accord and upend efforts to resolve outstanding issues.

CFPB Enforcement Is Back-With a Softer Touch

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, after pausing the policing of financial firms under Trump-appointed leadership, has restarted enforcement using a more collaborative approach than in the Obama era.

Indian Shares Set Records

Indian shares have surged to a series of all-time highs this week, fueled by soaring profits and the country's relative isolation from global trade.

Stock Outflows Swell as Investors Seek Refuge in Bonds

Investors are fleeing U.S. stocks at a rapid clip as ongoing market volatility and trade tensions push them to seek safety among less risky assets such as U.S. Treasurys.