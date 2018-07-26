Log in
Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 07/26 05:59:35 pm
2843.1 PTS   -0.10%
05:42p Facebook Leads Tech-Share Decline
DJ
05:23p MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Slumps As Facebook Suffers Biggest One-da..
DJ
05:14p World stocks struggle to hold four-month peak as Facebook drops
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/26/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Facebook Shares Tumble at Open

Facebook shares tumbled after the social-media company warned that its growth is slowing, igniting fears that its fortunes aren't immune to the multiple controversies it has faced this year. 

 
ECB Leaves Rates on Hold as It Affirms Bond Taper Plan

The European Central Bank confirmed plans to gradually phase out easy money but said it would probably keep rates steady through next summer, underscoring a growing policy divergence with the Federal Reserve. 

 
Stocks Mixed as Facebook Leads Tech-Share Decline

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell after European markets posted gains as investors cheered an agreement between the U.S. and the European Union to hold off on new tariffs. 

 
U.S. Durable Orders Rose 1.0% in June

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories rebounded in June after two consecutive monthly declines, a sign of momentum in the manufacturing sector. 

 
Layoff Gauge Climbs After Hitting Multidecade Low

The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits rose last week but remained near multidecade lows, offering evidence of the labor market's strength. 

 
Brazil's Current-Account Surplus Fell in June

Brazil recorded a $435 million current-account surplus in June, down from a $729 surplus in May, as the nation struggled to recover from a disrupting truckers strike. 

 
Europe Welcomes Trade Steps With U.S. but Many Questions Remain

European officials hailed a deal with the U.S. to avert a trade war despite a lack of details that could derail the vague accord and upend efforts to resolve outstanding issues. 

 
CFPB Enforcement Is Back-With a Softer Touch

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, after pausing the policing of financial firms under Trump-appointed leadership, has restarted enforcement using a more collaborative approach than in the Obama era. 

 
Indian Shares Set Records

Indian shares have surged to a series of all-time highs this week, fueled by soaring profits and the country's relative isolation from global trade. 

 
Stock Outflows Swell as Investors Seek Refuge in Bonds

Investors are fleeing U.S. stocks at a rapid clip as ongoing market volatility and trade tensions push them to seek safety among less risky assets such as U.S. Treasurys.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 25562.33 Delayed Quote.2.81%
NASDAQ 100 -1.21% 7418.8443 Delayed Quote.15.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.78% 7871.2617 Delayed Quote.14.90%
S&P 500 0.91% 2846.07 Real-time Quote.5.49%
05:42pFacebook Leads Tech-Share Decline
DJ
05:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Slumps As Facebook Suffers Biggest One-day Drop Ever
DJ
05:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Slumps As Facebook Suffers Biggest One-day Drop Ever
DJ
05:14pWorld stocks struggle to hold four-month peak as Facebook drops
RE
04:36pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:31pFacebook Down Almost 18% After Warning That Its Growth Is Slowing -- Data Tal..
DJ
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Facebook's plunge hits Nasdaq; easing trade worries..
RE
04:20pUS : Facebook's plunge hits Nasdaq; easing trade worries lift Dow
RE
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Mixed as Facebook Leads Tech-Share Decline
DJ
04:20pUS : Stocks Mixed as Facebook Leads Tech-Share Decline
DJ
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 18.345 Real-time Quote.14.30%
ARCONIC 21.285 Real-time Quote.10.51%
XILINX 75.085 Real-time Quote.10.47%
ALASKA AIR GROUP 63.535 Real-time Quote.7.49%
D.R. HORTON 42.39 Real-time Quote.7.21%
MATTEL 15.085 Real-time Quote.-7.40%
BIOGEN 348.575 Real-time Quote.-9.19%
ABIOMED, INC. 380.67 Real-time Quote.-11.60%
FACEBOOK 178.355 Real-time Quote.-18.00%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 21.915 Real-time Quote.-25.89%
