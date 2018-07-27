Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Message From Flawed GDP Report: Growth Will Be Just Fine This Year

The economy did fine in the second quarter. The question for investors is how it will do for the rest of the year. Even though it might not be off to the races, it is growing solidly and set to retain that momentum throughout 2018. 

 
Russia Plans Oil Boost Amid Supply Uncertainties, Pressure From Trump

Russia's energy minister signaled Friday that a coalition of producers could pump more oil than agreed by year-end, a move which would please the Trump administration but signal the possible death of an OPEC production deal. 

 
U.S. Stocks Decline as Tech Stocks Sag

The S&P 500 fell but managed to post its fourth straight weekly advance, as a batch of strong earnings helped offset an end-of-week slide in the tech sector. The Dow industrials added 1.6%, while the Nasdaq lost 1.1% for the week. 

 
Tariff Fears Tug on U.S. Consumer Sentiment

Trade concerns slightly dimmed U.S. consumers' outlook on the economy in July. 

 
NXP Was a Popular Hedge-Fund Trade Before Deal Collapsed

Qualcomm's potential deal to buy Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors attracted some of the hedge fund industry's biggest names before it collapsed this week. 

 
China's Pursuit of Western Tech Assets Hits a German Roadblock

Germany fended off Chinese bids for two strategically important industrial assets this week, reflecting a growing effort in the U.S. and Europe to throw up obstacles to Chinese acquisitions of cutting-edge technology. 

 
The $5 Trillion Question: How Did State Street Lose Its ETF Lead?

State Street developed a hit investment product 25 years ago. Then more-focused rivals came along. Now the trust bank is No. 3 in the market it started. 

 
U.S. Exporters Drive Earnings Growth Despite Trade Worries

U.S. exporters are growing faster than companies that do most of their business at home, a sign that trade spats and rising costs for things like labor and commodities aren't yet derailing the corporate profit expansion. 

 
Trump Tries to Ease GOP Worries on Trade

The Trump administration touted its truce with Europe to nervous lawmakers as evidence that its trade policies are starting to show results, but Republicans pushed the administration to accelerate efforts on other trade fronts. 

 
Oil Rally Pauses on Ample Supply

Oil prices edged lower as rising crude supplies helped ease the geopolitical concerns that had bolstered the market this week.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 25451.06 Delayed Quote.3.27%
NASDAQ 100 -1.40% 7296.7809 Delayed Quote.17.39%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.46% 7737.4193 Delayed Quote.14.90%
S&P 500 -0.66% 2818.82 Real-time Quote.6.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
07/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower After Disappointing Results From Twi..
DJ
07/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower After Disappointing Results From Twi..
DJ
07/27Stocks end fourth week of gains on sour note as investors jeer earnings
RE
07/27Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings miss Wall St. expectations
RE
07/27Intel on Pace for Largest Percent Decline Since January 2016 After 2Q Earning..
DJ
07/27Oil Companies' Profits Fall Short of Crude-Price Rally
DJ
07/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07/27US : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07/27THE $5 TRILLION QUESTION : How Did the Firm That Pioneered ETFs Lose Its Lead?
DJ
07/27European Stocks Extend Rise on U.S. Trade Detente
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 46.91 Delayed Quote.10.32%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 137.79 Delayed Quote.9.53%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) 23.15 Delayed Quote.9.46%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 126.2 Delayed Quote.7.76%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC 24.76 Delayed Quote.7.33%
WESTERN DIGITAL 71.13 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
EQT CORPORATION 49.85 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 141.87 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
INTEL CORPORATION 47.68 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
TWITTER INC 34.12 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.