News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Message From Flawed GDP Report: Growth Will Be Just Fine This Year

The economy did fine in the second quarter. The question for investors is how it will do for the rest of the year. Even though it might not be off to the races, it is growing solidly and set to retain that momentum throughout 2018.

Russia Plans Oil Boost Amid Supply Uncertainties, Pressure From Trump

Russia's energy minister signaled Friday that a coalition of producers could pump more oil than agreed by year-end, a move which would please the Trump administration but signal the possible death of an OPEC production deal.

U.S. Stocks Decline as Tech Stocks Sag

The S&P 500 fell but managed to post its fourth straight weekly advance, as a batch of strong earnings helped offset an end-of-week slide in the tech sector. The Dow industrials added 1.6%, while the Nasdaq lost 1.1% for the week.

Tariff Fears Tug on U.S. Consumer Sentiment

Trade concerns slightly dimmed U.S. consumers' outlook on the economy in July.

NXP Was a Popular Hedge-Fund Trade Before Deal Collapsed

Qualcomm's potential deal to buy Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors attracted some of the hedge fund industry's biggest names before it collapsed this week.

China's Pursuit of Western Tech Assets Hits a German Roadblock

Germany fended off Chinese bids for two strategically important industrial assets this week, reflecting a growing effort in the U.S. and Europe to throw up obstacles to Chinese acquisitions of cutting-edge technology.

The $5 Trillion Question: How Did State Street Lose Its ETF Lead?

State Street developed a hit investment product 25 years ago. Then more-focused rivals came along. Now the trust bank is No. 3 in the market it started.

U.S. Exporters Drive Earnings Growth Despite Trade Worries

U.S. exporters are growing faster than companies that do most of their business at home, a sign that trade spats and rising costs for things like labor and commodities aren't yet derailing the corporate profit expansion.

Trump Tries to Ease GOP Worries on Trade

The Trump administration touted its truce with Europe to nervous lawmakers as evidence that its trade policies are starting to show results, but Republicans pushed the administration to accelerate efforts on other trade fronts.

Oil Rally Pauses on Ample Supply

Oil prices edged lower as rising crude supplies helped ease the geopolitical concerns that had bolstered the market this week.