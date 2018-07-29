Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 11:16pm EDT
Global Week Ahead: U.S., Japan and Brazil Policy Meetings

In the week ahead, central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Brazil's central bank will hold policy meetings. 

 
Trump Adviser Kudlow Says U.S. to 'Immediately' Start EU Trade Talks on Agriculture

A top Trump administration official said Sunday that the U.S. will "immediately" start negotiating with the European Union to forge trade agreements on farm and energy products. 

 
As Oil Industry Recovers From a Glut, a Supply Crunch Might Be Looming

Crude across the globe is being used up faster than it is being replaced, raising concerns among some industry watchers of a massive price spike that could hurt businesses and consumers. 

 
Trump Again Threatens to Shut Down Government

President Trump renewed a threat to shut down the government unless Congress provides money for a border wall and enacts new immigration curbs. 

 
The S&P 500 Gears Up for Another Run at a Record

July's jobs report, the Fed's policy meeting and another round of corporate earnings reports are likely to be the next catalysts for the stock market. 

 
Stock Market Fights Off Tech's Stumbles

The S&P 500 is hovering 1.9% below its record high as investors bet disappointing financial reports last week from tech companies will prove isolated as the economy remains strong. 

 
Fed Looks for Goldilocks Path as Jobless Rate Drops

The Federal Reserve is preparing for two possible scenarios as the jobless rate drops: accelerating or steady inflation. Fed researchers are poring over studies for clues on how inflation behaves as unemployment falls. 

 
These Hedge Funds Are Doing Great but Don't Want Your Money

All the money in the world can't get you into some of the world's best hedge funds. 

 
More Potash Coming to an Already Crowded Market

EuroChem, a maker of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, is getting into the potash-mining business, in a move that could shake up a market dominated by a handful of producers in North America and the former Soviet Union. 

 
Consumers See Price Increases as Tariffs Hit Manufacturers

Consumers are paying more for products from recreational vehicles to soda as tariffs on metals and parts put pressure on U.S. manufacturers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 25451.06 Delayed Quote.2.96%
NASDAQ 100 -1.40% 7296.7809 Delayed Quote.14.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.46% 7737.4193 Delayed Quote.12.08%
S&P 500 -0.66% 2818.82 Real-time Quote.6.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock index futures dip ahead of big earnings ..
RE
09:18pUS : U.S. stock index futures dip ahead of big earnings week
RE
04:11pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Investors May Cheer Q2 Earnings, But That Isn't Making The O..
DJ
04:11pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Investors May Cheer Q2 Earnings, But That Isn't Making The O..
DJ
11:51aUS : Economy, dollar, trade key to U.S. stocks' global edge
RE
11:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Economy, dollar, trade key to U.S. stocks' global e..
RE
10:14aThe S&P 500 Gears Up for Another Run at a Record
DJ
07/27Investors step back from social-media darlings
DJ
07/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower After Disappointing Results From Twi..
DJ
07/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower After Disappointing Results From Twi..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 46.91 Delayed Quote.10.32%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 137.79 Delayed Quote.9.53%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) 23.15 Delayed Quote.9.46%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 126.2 Delayed Quote.7.76%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC 24.76 Delayed Quote.7.33%
CABOT OIL & GAS 22.81 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
EQT CORPORATION 49.85 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 141.87 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
INTEL CORPORATION 47.68 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
TWITTER INC 34.12 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.