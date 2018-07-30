News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Week Ahead: U.S., Japan and Brazil Policy Meetings

In the week ahead, central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Brazil's central bank will hold policy meetings.

Trump Adviser Kudlow Says U.S. to 'Immediately' Start EU Trade Talks on Agriculture

A top Trump administration official said Sunday that the U.S. will "immediately" start negotiating with the European Union to forge trade agreements on farm and energy products.

Trump Again Threatens to Shut Down Government

President Trump renewed a threat to shut down the government unless Congress provides money for a border wall and enacts new immigration curbs.

Stock Market Fights Off Tech's Stumbles

The S&P 500 is hovering 1.9% below its record high as investors bet disappointing financial reports last week from tech companies will prove isolated as the economy remains strong.

As Oil Industry Recovers From a Glut, a Supply Crunch Might Be Looming

Crude across the globe is being used up faster than it is being replaced, raising concerns among some industry watchers of a massive price spike that could hurt businesses and consumers.

Fed Looks for Goldilocks Path as Jobless Rate Drops

The Federal Reserve is preparing for two possible scenarios as the jobless rate drops: accelerating or steady inflation. Fed researchers are poring over studies for clues on how inflation behaves as unemployment falls.

Consumers See Price Increases as Tariffs Hit Manufacturers

Consumers are paying more for products from recreational vehicles to soda as tariffs on metals and parts put pressure on U.S. manufacturers.

The S&P 500 Gears Up for Another Run at a Record

July's jobs report, the Fed's policy meeting and another round of corporate earnings reports are likely to be the next catalysts for the stock market.

These Hedge Funds Are Doing Great but Don't Want Your Money

All the money in the world can't get you into some of the world's best hedge funds.

More Potash Coming to an Already Crowded Market

EuroChem, a maker of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, is getting into the potash-mining business, in a move that could shake up a market dominated by a handful of producers in North America and the former Soviet Union.