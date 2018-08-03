News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

China Threatens Retaliatory Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Products

China said it would slap levies on $60 billion of U.S. goods if Washington moves ahead with tariff threats against Beijing. Its central bank also moved to stabilize the yuan.

Stocks Tick Higher After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks edged higher, putting the S&P 500 on track for its fifth consecutive weekly gain, after data showed the pace of U.S. hiring cooled slightly in July.

NYSE's Owner to Launch Bitcoin Firm, Futures Contracts

The New York Stock Exchange's owner, ICE, is launching a new bitcoin company and futures contracts based on the digital currency.

July Jobs Report Likely to Keep Fed on Track for Next Rate Increase

The July employment report is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at its next meeting in September, and does little to alter the outlook for gradually rising rates after that.

U.S. Hiring Cooled Slightly in July, Unemployment Rate Falls

U.S. hiring slowed but remained solid in July and the unemployment rate fell, showing the labor market remains firmly in expansion mode.

BOE's Carney Calls Risk of No-Deal Brexit 'Uncomfortably High'

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said the risk that Brexit talks founder and the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal next year is "uncomfortably high," highlighting unease about limited progress in negotiations between London and Brussels.

Selloff of Italian Debt Highlights Concerns Over Politics, Banks

A recent selloff in government bonds in Italy has highlighted renewed investor concern over the politics and banks of a country that routinely sparks regional jitters.

U.S. Service Industries Lose Momentum

The U.S. service sector's rapid expansion cooled in July, though most industries indicated business remains solid.

U.S. Trade Gap Widened in June

The U.S. trade deficit expanded in June at the fastest rate since November 2016, driven by a stronger dollar and buoyant economic growth.

U.S. Sanctions Russian Bank Over North Korea

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Russia's Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, saying it handled transactions for North Korea in violation of U.N. bans.