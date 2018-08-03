News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Stocks Tick Higher After Strong Earnings

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday, lifting the S&P 500 to its fifth consecutive weekly gain, after a string of upbeat earnings helped reassure investors that the market is on solid footing.

July Hiring Slowdown Masks Labor Market Strength

U.S. hiring slowed but remained solid in July and the unemployment rate fell, showing the labor market remains firmly in expansion mode.

China Threatens Retaliatory Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Products

China said it would slap levies on $60 billion of U.S. goods if Washington moves ahead with tariff threats against Beijing. Its central bank also moved to stabilize the yuan.

NYSE's Owner to Launch Bitcoin Firm, Futures Contracts

The New York Stock Exchange's owner, ICE, is launching a new bitcoin company and futures contracts based on the digital currency.

BOE's Carney Calls Risk of No-Deal Brexit 'Uncomfortably High'

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said the risk that Brexit talks founder and the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal next year is "uncomfortably high," highlighting unease about limited progress in negotiations between London and Brussels.

Selloff of Italian Debt Highlights Concerns Over Politics, Banks

A recent selloff in government bonds in Italy has highlighted renewed investor concern over the politics and banks of a country that routinely sparks regional jitters.

U.S. Service Industries Lose Momentum

The U.S. service sector's rapid expansion cooled in July, though most industries indicated business remains solid.

U.S. Trade Gap Widened in June

The U.S. trade deficit expanded in June at the fastest rate since November 2016, driven by a stronger dollar and buoyant economic growth.

Investors Seek Slice of Future Energy Revenues in Mozambique Bond Restructuring

Investors sent Mozambique a proposal this week to restructure a defaulted $726 million bond as the African nation struggles with a worsening financial crisis and a string of attacks by Islamic militants.

Tesla Shorts Stand Their Ground After $1.7 Billion Loss

Short sellers taking aim at Tesla Motors are holding onto bets that the electric car maker is on borrowed time, undeterred by the stock's biggest one-day rally in years.