S&P 500
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/06/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season

The S&P 500 climbed for the fourth time in the past five sessions, lifted by the latest flurry of corporate earnings. 

 
Pepsi CEO Nooyi to Step Down; Veteran Set to Take Helm

PepsiCo's longtime leader Indra Nooyi will step aside as CEO at a time when shifting consumer tastes are roiling the soda and snacks markets. 

 
Saudi Arabia's Spat With Canada Risks Backlash From Investors

Saudi Arabia's diplomatic rupture with Canada is compounding a volatile business climate for a country that is seeking to overhaul its economy but has struggled to woo foreign investors. 

 
Conference Board's Employment Trends Increased in July

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index grew to 109.89 in July from 108.72 in June, marking a second consecutive month of increases. 

 
New FDIC Leader Joins Push to Re-Evaluate Banking Rulebook

Jelena McWilliams, chairman of the FDIC, says in her first interview since her swearing-in that she is ready to re-evaluate rules on bank capital, small-dollar loans and investments in low-income areas. 

 
U.S. Corporate Tax Cuts Likely to Hit Other Countries' Bottom Lines

Last year's corporate tax cut in the U.S. will reduce what other countries collect from multinational corporations, say economists at the IMF. 

 
Insurers Worry About Mistakes as They Speed Up Claims

Property insurers are relying on more drones, small aircraft and artificial intelligence to accelerate claims this hurricane season. There are signs this push for speed could pose new headaches for the industry. 

 
Iran and Its Oil Buyers Prepare for Return of U.S. Sanctions

The Trump administration expects Iran's oil buyers to begin winding down their purchases Tuesday. But countries including China, India and France are considering creative measures to keep importing Iranian crude. 

 
Profits Surge at Big U.S. Firms

America's biggest companies are reporting some of the strongest earnings growth since the recession, boosted by lowered tax rates and a robust U.S. economy that is fueling demand across industries. 

 
China's Softer Stance on Defaults Spurs Asian Bond Market

Beijing's easing policy for deleveraging and defaults has helped fuel a mini-revival across Asia's credit markets, pushing up bond prices recently and sparking debt issuance.

DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 25497.62 Delayed Quote.3.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7435.7378 Delayed Quote.15.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.49% 7854.7382 Delayed Quote.13.16%
S&P 500 0.46% 2840.35 Real-time Quote.6.24%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 73.015 Real-time Quote.8.83%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 36.125 Real-time Quote.5.63%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 19.305 Real-time Quote.4.41%
FACEBOOK 184.89 Real-time Quote.4.00%
PG&E CORPORATION 44.605 Real-time Quote.3.83%
ASSURANT 105.54 Real-time Quote.-2.40%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 120.155 Real-time Quote.-2.64%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 62.58 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
PRAXAIR 158.35 Real-time Quote.-3.57%
NEWELL BRANDS 22.735 Real-time Quote.-14.43%
