News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

World Bank Group Paper Studies Sources of Volatility in Small Economies

A World Bank Group paper finds "small developing countries are more prone to domestic output shocks, while shocks to the world interest rate and real exchange rate are more important in large developing countries."

Turkish Lira Falls to Fresh Lows Against U.S. Dollar

The Turkish lira weakened to new record lows against the U.S. dollar Monday after the country's central bank tried to stem the currency's decline by reducing two reserve requirements.

Saudi Arabia's Spat With Canada Risks Backlash From Investors

Saudi Arabia's diplomatic rupture with Canada is compounding a volatile business climate for a country that is seeking to overhaul its economy but has struggled to woo foreign investors.

U.S. Banks Eased Lending Standards To Businesses

U.S. banks eased their lending standards to businesses in the second quarter while tightening them on real estate loans and credit card applications.

Don't Worry About the End of QE, Worry About Rates

The Federal Reserve is putting quantitative easing into reverse, but investors should focus instead on interest rates.

White House Weighs Lawyer for SEC Seat

Allison Lee is being considered for a Democratic slot on the SEC. She would replace Kara Stein, who has served on the commission since 2013.

U.S. Stocks Boosted by Robust Earnings

The S&P 500 rose for a third consecutive session Monday, lifted by the latest flurry of corporate earnings.

Oil Rises on Saudi Output, Iran Sanctions

Oil prices rose Monday after reports of a decline in Saudi Arabian crude oil production, and as the U.S. government began reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Iran and Its Oil Buyers Prepare for Return of U.S. Sanctions

The Trump administration expects Iran's oil buyers to begin winding down their purchases Tuesday. But countries including China, India and France are considering creative measures to keep importing Iranian crude.

China's Softer Stance on Defaults Spurs Asian Bond Market

Beijing's easing policy for deleveraging and defaults has helped fuel a mini-revival across Asia's credit markets, pushing up bond prices recently and sparking debt issuance.