Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
%
PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/06 10:10:00 pm
2850.4 PTS   +0.35%
08/06S&P buybacks brisk in second-quarter, may set another record: S&P..
RE
08/06WALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season
DJ
08/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Brush Off Trade Jitters To Close Hig..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 05:16am CEST
World Bank Group Paper Studies Sources of Volatility in Small Economies

A World Bank Group paper finds "small developing countries are more prone to domestic output shocks, while shocks to the world interest rate and real exchange rate are more important in large developing countries." 

 
Turkish Lira Falls to Fresh Lows Against U.S. Dollar

The Turkish lira weakened to new record lows against the U.S. dollar Monday after the country's central bank tried to stem the currency's decline by reducing two reserve requirements. 

 
Saudi Arabia's Spat With Canada Risks Backlash From Investors

Saudi Arabia's diplomatic rupture with Canada is compounding a volatile business climate for a country that is seeking to overhaul its economy but has struggled to woo foreign investors. 

 
U.S. Banks Eased Lending Standards To Businesses

U.S. banks eased their lending standards to businesses in the second quarter while tightening them on real estate loans and credit card applications. 

 
Don't Worry About the End of QE, Worry About Rates

The Federal Reserve is putting quantitative easing into reverse, but investors should focus instead on interest rates. 

 
White House Weighs Lawyer for SEC Seat

Allison Lee is being considered for a Democratic slot on the SEC. She would replace Kara Stein, who has served on the commission since 2013. 

 
U.S. Stocks Boosted by Robust Earnings

The S&P 500 rose for a third consecutive session Monday, lifted by the latest flurry of corporate earnings. 

 
Oil Rises on Saudi Output, Iran Sanctions

Oil prices rose Monday after reports of a decline in Saudi Arabian crude oil production, and as the U.S. government began reimposing sanctions on Iran. 

 
Iran and Its Oil Buyers Prepare for Return of U.S. Sanctions

The Trump administration expects Iran's oil buyers to begin winding down their purchases Tuesday. But countries including China, India and France are considering creative measures to keep importing Iranian crude. 

 
China's Softer Stance on Defaults Spurs Asian Bond Market

Beijing's easing policy for deleveraging and defaults has helped fuel a mini-revival across Asia's credit markets, pushing up bond prices recently and sparking debt issuance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 25502.18 Delayed Quote.3.17%
NASDAQ 100 0.59% 7438.9947 Delayed Quote.15.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7859.678 Delayed Quote.13.16%
S&P 500 0.35% 2850.4 Real-time Quote.6.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
08/06S&P buybacks brisk in second-quarter, may set another record: S&P Dow Jones
RE
08/06S&P buybacks brisk in second-quarter, may set another record: S&P Dow Jones
RE
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season
DJ
08/06US : U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season
DJ
08/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Brush Off Trade Jitters To Close Higher As Tech ..
DJ
08/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Brush Off Trade Jitters To Close Higher As Tech ..
DJ
08/06PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi on Why She's Leaving and What's Next
DJ
08/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season
DJ
08/06US : U.S. Stocks Rise on Robust Earnings Season
DJ
08/06BOND REPORT : 10-year, 30-year Bond Yields Hit Lowest In About 2 Weeks As Trade ..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 72.31 Delayed Quote.7.78%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 36.2 Delayed Quote.5.85%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 19.43 Delayed Quote.5.08%
FACEBOOK 185.69 Delayed Quote.4.45%
PG&E CORPORATION 44.58 Delayed Quote.3.77%
TAPESTRY INC 45.41 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
COTY 13.56 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 62.3 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
PRAXAIR 157.96 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
NEWELL BRANDS 22.76 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.