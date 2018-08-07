News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Pension Funds Are Boosting Bull Market Bets as Stocks Climb Higher

Retirement systems that manage money for public workers had a median 59% of their assets in equities as of June 30, their largest allocation to stocks since 2014. So far the aggressive stance is working.

Oil Rises as Trump Issues 'Biting' Sanctions on Iran

Oil prices rose after President Trump said on Twitter his government will strictly enforce renewed sanctions on Iran, including those aimed at choking off Iran's oil exports.

Venezuela Is Oil Market's Bizarro World

Venezuela has become so dysfunctional that a successful coup against President Nicolás Maduro might put downward pressure on oil prices.

Funds Avoid Pain in Big Tech Stocks

Some mutual fund managers have dodged the recent big share declines in FANG technology stocks such as Facebook and Netflix, new research shows.

Stocks Rise on Strong Earnings Reports

U.S. stocks climbed, with corporate earnings growth lifting major indexes as tariff tensions continue to loom over markets. The S&P 500 is less than 1% away from its January high.

Investors Cheer-and Fear-Japan's Fastest Wage Growth Since 1990s

Japanese wages are rising at their fastest pace in more than two decades, a small victory in the Bank of Japan's long-running campaign to kindle healthy levels of inflation.

The Big Weakness in the Buyout Funding Chain

The boom in risky lending to fund private-equity deals and other takeovers has been fed by complex vehicles that sound a surprising echo from the most-recent debt bubble.

American Refiners Reap Big Profits as Production Soars

Gasoline makers are thriving on record domestic crude production and pipeline bottlenecks that have lowered their oil costs and boosted their margins.

Yuan Weakness Isn't Just About Trump

Lost in the trade-war hurly-burly is a much more interesting-and consequential-story about China that has major implications for investors and global capital flows.

Trump's 'Great Deal' With South Korea Jeopardized by Car Tariff Dispute

South Korea is threatening to block a revised free-trade agreement with the U.S. unless its cars win an exemption from proposed American tariffs, putting at risk the only free-trade deal the Trump administration has successfully renegotiated.