Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices
S&P 500
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-1.48%
2609.895 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 02/05 10:10:00 pm
2649.01 PTS   -4.09%
10:58a MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Futures Swing Wildly In Battle To Recover From..
10:57a MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Futures Swing Wildly In Battle To Recover From..
10:30a LONDON MARKETS : U.K. Stocks Fall To 10-month Low In Global Market R..
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Oil eases, but wards off stocks-style turbulence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:40am CET
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of crude oil being dispensed into a bottle

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil fell for a third day on Tuesday, as a rout in global equities triggered losses across bonds, cryptocurrencies and commodities, although the crude price is in positive territory so far this year.

Even with Wall Street stocks posting their largest one-day fall since late 2011 on Monday and measures of volatility spiking to multi-year highs, reflecting heightened investor nervousness, oil has not suffered to the same extent.

Brent crude futures were down 35 cents on the day at $67.27 a barrel by 0921 GMT, still up 1 percent so far in 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased by 25 cents to $63.90.

Since the S&P 500 hit a record high on Jan. 26, the index has lost 8 percent. Oil, in contrast, has lost 4.5 percent, while cryptocurrency bitcoin has lost half its value.

A factor that could insulate oil to some extent against a bigger rout is the structure of the forward curve, where the prompt futures contract is trading well above those for delivery further in the future.

"We know that speculative positions both in terms of contracts and in allocated dollars are at an all-time high. Thus a real pain-trade has not yet hit the oil market," SEB head of commodity strategy Bjarne Schieldrop said.

"Longs have not yet started to flock to the exit door. If that happens, it will make the buying opportunity even better for the oil consumers who buy oil on the forward curve."

Financial markets went into a tailspin on Monday after a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields raised concern over a possible increase in inflation and potentially higher interest rates.

U.S. S&P 500 futures tumbled 3 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending Monday's sell-off.

"Suddenly, inflation has become one of the most talked-about issues in markets," U.S. bank JPMorgan said in a note.

Market-based inflation expectations, as measured by the U.S. five-year breakeven inflation rate, reached a 10-month high above 2.10 percent late last week but have since pulled back.

Oil has been caught between the opposing forces of a 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) cut in supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia, and a surge in U.S. crude output above 10 million bpd, its highest since the 1970s.

There is also a seasonal downturn in demand, as many refineries shut for maintenance at the end of the peak-consumption winter season in the northern hemisphere.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Amanda Cooper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
10:58a MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Futures Swing Wildly In Battle To Recover From Historic Se..
10:57a MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Futures Swing Wildly In Battle To Recover From Historic Se..
10:30a LONDON MARKETS : U.K. Stocks Fall To 10-month Low In Global Market Rout
09:32a EUROPE MARKETS : European Stocks Open With Sharp Losses After Wall Street Carnag..
09:00a ASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Tumbles Nearly 5% As Asia Stocks Carry On With Global Sell..
08:57a ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Fall Hard, As Global Selloff Carries On
08:48a Wells Fargo Feels the Pinch From Fed -- WSJ
08:48a Victoria's Secret Gambles the Mall Will Survive -2-
08:41a ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Fall Hard, As Global Selloff Carries On
07:56a ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Fall Hard, Continuing Global Selloff
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | US78378X1072 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TRIPADVISOR 35.62 Delayed Quote.3.70%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO 47.42 Delayed Quote.2.35%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 11.57 Delayed Quote.-7.07%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 3.09 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 213.7 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
ARCONIC 26.52 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
WELLS FARGO 58.16 Delayed Quote.-9.22%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.