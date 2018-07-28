Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

The Score: The Business Week in 7 Stocks -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 08:49am CEST

By Laine Higgins

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 28, 2018).

With 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings and continued fallout from the Trump administration's saber-rattling on trade, it was bound to be an eventful week. And it was.

Shares of Whirlpool Corp. and General Motors Co. fell after rising materials costs caused both companies to miss earnings forecasts and lower their guidance for the rest of the year. Harley-Davidson Inc. and Coca-Cola Inc., however, notched gains after announcing proactive measures to offset pricier aluminum and steel.

After weeks of rumors, Walmart Inc. dealt a major blow to Synchrony Financial when the retail giant said it was transferring the issuing rights of its store credit card to Capital One Financial Corp. Shares of Synchrony, a former GE subsidiary, fell 10% on Thursday.

The week ended with investors souring on social media, with Facebook Inc. packing worrisome growth revelations into its earnings call and Twitter Inc. announcing that its crusade against fake accounts led to lagging monthly active user growth.

Hasbro Inc. - 13% Monday

Investors who had expected the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us to hurt Hasbro, the company behind Play-Doh and Power Rangers, were pleasantly surprised when the toy maker reported a profitable second quarter with revenue well above estimates. Hasbro said 26% growth in its entertainment and licensing segment helped offset domestic and international sales declines from the now-defunct toy retailer. Revenue fell 7% from the year-earlier period to $904.5 million, beating the $838.1 million analysts predicted. Hasbro's shares leapt 13% on Monday.

Mattel Inc. - 4.2% Thursday

It was a tough spring for the maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels. After the close of Wednesday trading, Mattel said it would cut 2,200 nonmanufacturing jobs world-wide, or nearly a quarter of its workforce, after tallying larger-than-expected losses in the most recent quarter. The toy maker blamed the liquidation of Toys "R" Us for its poor results, but the explanation struck investors as little more than an excuse after rival Hasbro (see above) reported a more successful quarter. Mattel's stock sank 4.2% on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - 16% Wednesday

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne died Wednesday, just a few days after the auto maker said he wouldn't be able to return to work after suffering complications from shoulder surgery. Later, FCA disclosed the auto-industry legend had a "serious illness" lasting more than a year, a condition it said it didn't know about. Mr. Marchionne, who turned around struggling Fiat and Chrysler brands by engineering a merger in 2008, also ran Ferrari NV. Shares of Fiat Chrysler tumbled 16% on Wednesday, while Ferrari was down 2.2%.

Deere & Co. - 3.2% Tuesday

Shares of farm-equipment makers got a boost Tuesday after the Trump administration unveiled plans to distribute $12 billion in aid to farmers struggling to cope with Chinese tariffs against American products, including meat, soybeans and produce. Tractor maker Deere, whose stock had fallen 13% this year amid the international trade spats, climbed 3.2% Tuesday as investors anticipated less severe profit reductions for affected farmers. Elsewhere in the agricultural sector, CNH Industrial NV was up 3.8% and Titan International Inc. rose 0.9%.

Grubhub Inc. - 24% Wednesday

The mobile food-ordering company hit an all-time high after it announced the purchase of ordering platform LevelUp for $390 million. The acquisition, announced during the company's Wednesday earnings call, caps a quarter that saw Grubhub's profits double and active diner count grow by 70%. News of the deal sent Grubhub shares soaring 24% Wednesday as investors predicted LevelUp's software that facilitates payments and customer-relationship management for more than 200 restaurant companies could help expand Grubhub's burgeoning base of hungry customers.

CBS Corp. - 6.1% Friday

Shares of CBS fell 6.1% Friday after reports emerged of a New Yorker article alleging sexual misconduct by the media company's chief executive, Leslie Moonves. The New Yorker declined to comment on the article, which remained unpublished at the market close, while CBS's independent board said it would investigate the claims. The investigation into Mr. Moonves comes at a sensitive time as CBS is engaged in a legal battle with controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc., which holds nearly 80% voting stakes in CBS and Viacom Inc.

Facebook Inc. - 19% Thursday

Facebook had the worst day in stock-market history after an earnings call that cast doubt on the social network's growth story. The company reported slower-than-expected revenue growth and issued downbeat predictions for operating margins, causing shares to plummet 19% on Thursday and wiping out $119 billion in market value -- the equivalent of a company about the size of McDonald's Corp. Several other tech giants turned in quarterly results this past week to rosier market receptions: On Tuesday, shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc. gained 3.9% after beating on earnings despite a $5 billion fine from the European Union, Amazon.com Inc. closed at a $900 billion market capitalization for the first time on Wednesday and closed up 0.5% on Friday after its profit topped $2 billion for the first time. Also Friday, Twitter Inc. notched its third consecutive profitable quarter, though the stock slid 21% after the company disclosed falling metrics for monthly active users.

Write to Laine Higgins at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.54% 1252.89 Delayed Quote.18.94%
AMAZON.COM 0.51% 1817.27 Delayed Quote.55.39%
CBS CORPORATION -6.12% 54.01 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
CNH INDUSTRIAL 0.60% 9.99 End-of-day quote.-11.10%
DEERE & COMPANY -1.35% 140.8 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 25451.06 Delayed Quote.2.96%
FACEBOOK -0.78% 174.89 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.28% 14.44 End-of-day quote.-3.15%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.96% 16.91 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
GRUBHUB INC -3.33% 131 Delayed Quote.82.45%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON -0.49% 44.38 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
HASBRO 0.45% 101.31 Delayed Quote.11.46%
MATTEL -0.16% 15.58 Delayed Quote.1.30%
NASDAQ 100 -1.40% 7296.7809 Delayed Quote.15.70%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.46% 7737.4193 Delayed Quote.13.74%
S&P 500 -0.66% 2818.82 Real-time Quote.6.13%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL -0.27% 29.92 Delayed Quote.-22.51%
TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC -1.74% 10.15 Delayed Quote.-21.20%
TWITTER INC -20.54% 34.12 Delayed Quote.42.11%
VIACOM 4.60% 29.35 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
WAL-MART STORES -0.11% 88.13 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
WHIRLPOOL 0.20% 127.89 Delayed Quote.-24.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
03:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Economy, dollar, trade key to U.S. stocks' global e..
RE
03:30aUS : Economy, dollar, trade key to U.S. stocks' global edge
RE
07/27Investors step back from social-media darlings
DJ
07/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower After Disappointing Results From Twi..
DJ
07/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower After Disappointing Results From Twi..
DJ
07/27Stocks end fourth week of gains on sour note as investors jeer earnings
RE
07/27Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings miss Wall St. expectations
RE
07/27Intel on Pace for Largest Percent Decline Since January 2016 After 2Q Earning..
DJ
07/27Oil Companies' Profits Fall Short of Crude-Price Rally
DJ
07/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 46.91 Delayed Quote.10.32%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 137.79 Delayed Quote.9.53%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) 23.15 Delayed Quote.9.46%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 126.2 Delayed Quote.7.76%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC 24.76 Delayed Quote.7.33%
WESTERN DIGITAL 71.13 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
EQT CORPORATION 49.85 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 141.87 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
INTEL CORPORATION 47.68 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
TWITTER INC 34.12 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.