What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Goldman said it would take a $5 billion earnings charge related to the recent tax overhaul, a one-time jolt expected to be followed by a longer-term windfall from lower rates.

The Dow posted its second-biggest yearly gain of the past decade in 2017, rising a surprising 25%, and the S&P 500 ended up 19%, defying early expectations for a "sideways market."

International stocks outperformed the S&P 500 for the first time since 2012, ending with gains of 24%.

Pershing Square and Valeant are paying $290 million to settle a suit alleging illegal trading in Allergan.

SandRidge is terminating its deal to buy Bonanza Creek after pushback from Icahn and other shareholders.

Trump said the Postal Service should charge Amazon more to deliver packages.

Oil prices ended the year above $60 a barrel, a level not seen since June 2015.