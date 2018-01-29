Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices
S&P 500
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-0.04%
2871.795 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 01/26 10:10:00 pm
2872.87 PTS   +1.18%
01/28 Investor Thirst for Foreign Stocks May Be Speeding Dollar's Decli..
01/28 Investor Thirst for Foreign Stocks May Be Speeding Dollar's Decli..
01/27 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Steams Ahead As Big Tech Earnings And..
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 08:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 29, 2018).

Stocks around the world have staged one of the best-ever starts to a year, with the S&P 500's gain so far in January the biggest since 1987.

Intel first notified a small group of customers, including Chinese firms, but not the U.S. government, after critical security flaws were discovered in its processors.

Some financial firms have made it more expensive for customers to invest in Vanguard's funds.

Oil giant Aramco and its advisers remain stuck on where to list its shares.

Avon is under pressure from a group of activist investors calling on the company to seek a buyer.

Wal-Mart closed 63 Sam's Club locations, cutting 10,000 jobs, in its strategy to attract more-affluent shoppers.

Alibaba and Foxconn co-led a $348 million funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors.

The Trump administration is being urged by NSA officials to consider extraordinary steps to clear the way for next-generation 5G wireless service.

Died: Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA founder, 91.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
01/28 Investor Thirst for Foreign Stocks May Be Speeding Dollar's Decline
01/28 Investor Thirst for Foreign Stocks May Be Speeding Dollar's Decline
01/27 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Steams Ahead As Big Tech Earnings And Fed Come In..
01/27 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Steams Ahead As Big Tech Earnings And Fed Come In..
01/27 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Steams Ahead As Big Tech Earnings And Fed Come In..
01/26 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Ends More Than 220 Points Higher As Tech, Health-care Stoc..
01/26 EXCLUSIVE : Third Point building stake in Pinnacle Foods - sources
01/26 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Ends More Than 220 Points Higher As Tech, Health-care Stoc..
01/26 MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Climbs 200 Points As Tech, Health-care Stocks Rally
01/26 BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb After U.S. Economy Posts Fourth-quarter GDP ..
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | US78378X1072 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ABBVIE 123.21 Delayed Quote.13.77%
INTEL CORPORATION 50.08 Delayed Quote.10.55%
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO 70.49 Delayed Quote.7.37%
GILEAD SCIENCES 85.46 Delayed Quote.5.26%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY 96.91 Delayed Quote.4.79%
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS 169.85 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 57.99 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 374.36 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 73.56 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
WYNN RESORTS 180.29 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.