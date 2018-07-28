Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

07/28/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 28, 2018).

The U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly four years this spring, suggesting the second-longest expansion on record isn't yet running out of fuel.

Shares of Twitter and Facebook. endured a surprise rout this week, as investors were rattled by signs that users are souring on the social-media stalwarts.

The S&P 500 fell Friday but managed to post its fourth straight weekly advance.

CBS said it would investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Moonves, a development that comes as the firm battles with its controlling shareholder.

The world's largest oil companies continued to disappoint investors with limited cash payouts and profits that have failed to match the rally in crude.

Lofty sales goals appear to be at the root of issues under investigation within Wells Fargo's wealth-management business.

Shareholders of Disney and 21st Century Fox approved the $71 billion deal between the companies.

WPP executive Mark Read has emerged a the leading contender to become CEO.

