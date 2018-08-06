Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-0.01%
2840 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/03 10:10:00 pm
2840.35 PTS   +0.46%
08:49aAsian Tech Giants' Outsize Influence Frustrates Investors -- WSJ
DJ
08:49aHARDWARE CHIEFS : Big Pay, Brief Stays -- WSJ
DJ
04:27aThe 8 Best Predictors of the Long-Term Market
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 08:49am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 6, 2018).

The biggest U.S. companies are reporting some of the strongest earnings growth since the recession, boosted by lower tax rates and a robust U.S. economy that is fueling wide demand.

Goldman plans to name Jim Esposito as global co-head of its trading arm, ending months of uncertainty in the bank's largest division.

Dozens of trading groups are manipulating the price of cryptocurrencies on some of the largest online exchanges, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

More firms are scouring job candidates' online personas for racist and other red-flag comments, raising legal and privacy concerns.

Berkshire Hathaway said second-quarter net earnings surged, lifted by insurance underwriting and an accounting-rule change.

Huawei shipped more than 95 million smartphones in the first half, up 30% from the same period in 2017.

Four of the 21 largest semiconductor and hardware firms in the S&P 500 switched CEOs this year, a Journal analysis found.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25462.58 Delayed Quote.3.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.32% 7395.4885 Delayed Quote.15.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.12% 7812.0145 Delayed Quote.13.16%
S&P 500 0.46% 2840.35 Real-time Quote.6.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
08:49aAsian Tech Giants' Outsize Influence Frustrates Investors -- WSJ
DJ
08:49aHARDWARE CHIEFS : Big Pay, Brief Stays -- WSJ
DJ
04:27aThe 8 Best Predictors of the Long-Term Market
DJ
08/05Asia's FANG Stocks Have Outsize Sway
DJ
08/05MARKET SNAPSHOT: Six Factors To Watch As The Bull Market Pushes Itself Toward..
DJ
08/05MARKET SNAPSHOT: Six Factors To Watch As The Bull Market Pushes Itself Toward..
DJ
08/04Big Pay, Short Stays for Hardware Chiefs
DJ
08/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Strong Earnings
DJ
08/03US : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Strong Earnings
DJ
08/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Day, Week Higher As Market Shakes Off Jobs Report..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 34.2 Delayed Quote.14.53%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 123.41 Delayed Quote.8.98%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 64.48 Delayed Quote.8.55%
FLUOR CORPORATION 55.65 Delayed Quote.7.64%
CERNER CORPORATION 66.85 Delayed Quote.6.16%
WESTERN UNION 19.4 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
CONCHO RESOURCES 133.5 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION 19.25 Delayed Quote.-7.81%
NOBLE ENERGY 32.89 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
STERICYCLE 61.655 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.