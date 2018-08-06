What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 6, 2018).

The biggest U.S. companies are reporting some of the strongest earnings growth since the recession, boosted by lower tax rates and a robust U.S. economy that is fueling wide demand.

Goldman plans to name Jim Esposito as global co-head of its trading arm, ending months of uncertainty in the bank's largest division.

Dozens of trading groups are manipulating the price of cryptocurrencies on some of the largest online exchanges, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

More firms are scouring job candidates' online personas for racist and other red-flag comments, raising legal and privacy concerns.

Berkshire Hathaway said second-quarter net earnings surged, lifted by insurance underwriting and an accounting-rule change.

Huawei shipped more than 95 million smartphones in the first half, up 30% from the same period in 2017.

Four of the 21 largest semiconductor and hardware firms in the S&P 500 switched CEOs this year, a Journal analysis found.