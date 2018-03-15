Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices
S&P 500
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
%
PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 03/14 09:10:00 pm
2749.48 PTS   -0.57%
07:24aAsia stocks sag, bonds advance amid simmering trade worries
RE
07:24aAsia stocks sag, bonds advance amid simmering trade worries
RE
02:07aCredit Suisse sued over U.S. 'volatility' product losses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Investors still in love with growth stocks risk losing out on value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 06:21am CET

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A long rally in technology stocks has left investors thirsting for more, but that could be a mistake as the strengthening U.S. economy points to better value in other stocks.

Heavyweights like Apple, Alphabet and Facebook have especially helped growth indexes in the past year rise more than value indexes, which right now are heavily weighted in financials.

Tech so far in 2018 is the best-performing sector too, leading the recovery from the market's steep selloff in early February, with the Nasdaq hitting record highs again in recent sessions.

That's reflected in the performance of major benchmarks for portfolio managers, including the Russell 1000 growth index, up 6.1 percent so far this year, compared with the Russell 1000 value index <.RLV>, down 0.5 percent since Dec. 31.

But some money managers are betting that trend may have gone on for too long. They argue that value stocks, which tend to have lower valuations, will look especially appealing relative to growth as the economy accelerates above its historic growth rates.

"That growth has continued for as long as it has and as lopsided as it is doesn't mean the world has changed. It means we're overdue for the pendulum to swing back to value," said David Katz, chief investment officer at Matrix Asset Advisors in New York.

Growth and value are two classic approaches to investing, with growth investors typically searching for companies that have higher profit growth and margins, while value investors look for stocks that seem undervalued.

A shift from growth to value could come slowly.

Based on Thomson Reuters Lipper data, so far in 2018, U.S. fund investors have been pulling more money out of value funds than growth.

CLS Investments Chief Investment Officer Rusty Vanneman, who has already shifted to favoring value over growth, said investors tend to chase performance, and "tech names have been the glamor names."

To be sure, many tech stocks do well when the economy improves, and every sector has stocks in both value and growth.

Katz thinks banks, energy and some stocks in health care, including Gilead Sciences, make good value buys right now.

Helping the argument for value, some strategists say, is a robust economic expansion in the United States. The economy is also being given additional fiscal stimulus through sweeping changes to the tax law approved by Congress late last year, including a reduction in the corporate tax rate.

Growth stocks mostly have outperformed value since the bull market began nine years ago and far outpaced them last year, when the S&P technology index rose nearly 37 percent compared with the S&P 500's gain of 19.4 percent.

In 2017, the Russell growth index rose 28.4 percent versus a gain of 10.9 percent in Russell value.

"It's definitely more difficult to find the proper risk-reward ratio in growth right now," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm, based in Toledo, Ohio.

(GRAPHIC: Russell 1000 growth vs value since late 2007 - http://reut.rs/2Hy6X5v)

The price-to-earnings ratio for the Russell growth index last year hit its highest since 2002. The index is now trading at about 20 times forward earnings, down slightly from recent levels. The value index is trading at less than 15 times earnings, its lowest since 2016, according to Thomson Reuters DataStream data.

(GRAPHIC: Russell 1000 growth PE vs value PE - http://reut.rs/2p8TKJS)

"It's a valuation argument. Growth has done phenomenally and the valuations reflect that," said Ernesto Ramos, head of quantitative equity strategy at BMO Global Asset Management.

Multiples have risen "across the board," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. But, he said, "if everything is expensive, value offers a higher margin of safety."

Financials, which benefit from higher interest rates and would get a boost from reduced regulations that are expected under the Trump administration, have the biggest weighting in the Russell value index, accounting for about 28 percent of the index, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Technology as a sector has the biggest weighting in the Russell Growth 1000 index, accounting for roughly 39 percent.

JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, Bank of America and Wells Fargo represent the biggest weightings in the Russell 1000 value index, while Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Facebook and Alphabet are the biggest weightings in Russell 1000 growth.

Besides telecommunications, financials have the lowest valuation of any S&P 500 sector, trading at about 13.9 times forward earnings compared with technology, which has among the highest, at 19.2 times forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data. The benchmark S&P 500 is trading at 17.3 times forward earnings.

With value, "you're basically trading tech exposure for financials exposure," Ramos said.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.00% 24758.12 Delayed Quote.1.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7040.9809 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 7496.8108 Delayed Quote.9.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
07:24aAsia stocks sag, bonds advance amid simmering trade worries
RE
07:24aAsia stocks sag, bonds advance amid simmering trade worries
RE
02:07aCredit Suisse sued over U.S. 'volatility' product losses
RE
03/14Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
03/14Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
03/14Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
03/14MARKET SNAPSHOT : S&P 500, Dow Close Lower For Third Session On Rising Fears Of ..
DJ
03/14Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/14MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Hobbled By Rising Fears Of Trade War
DJ
03/14LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Ends Lower As Trade-war Fears Persist
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | US78378X1072 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TRIPADVISOR 44.05 Delayed Quote.4.19%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 83.31 Delayed Quote.3.88%
EXPEDIA INC 113.28 Delayed Quote.3.42%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 63.81 Delayed Quote.2.82%
ALLERGAN PLC 167.06 Delayed Quote.2.37%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 136.64 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL 37.22 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
ALASKA AIR GROUP 65.67 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
ENVISION HEALTHCARE 39.41 Delayed Quote.-7.75%
SIGNET JEWELERS 38.22 Delayed Quote.-20.23%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.