S&P Global : IPG Photonics Set to Join S&P 500; ALLETE and LendingTree to Join S&P MidCap 400; New York Mortgage Trust, Global Net Lease and Finisar to Join S&P SmallCap 600

03/03/2018 | 12:31am CET

NEW YORK, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent IPG Photonics Corp. (NASD: IPGP) will replace Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (NASD: SNI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) will replace IPG Photonics in the S&P MidCap 400, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASD: NYMT) will replace ALLETE in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, March 7. S&P 500 constituent Discovery Communications Inc. (NASD: DISCK, DISCA) is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent LendingTree Inc. (NASD: TREE) will replace Bioverativ Inc. (NASD: BIVV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Finisar Corp. (NASD: FNSR) will replace LendingTree in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, March 8. Sanofi is acquiring Bioverativ in a tender offer expected to expire on or about that date pending final conditions.

  • Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) will replace GCI Liberty Inc. (NASD: GNCMA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, March 9. Liberty Interactive Corp., through its Liberty Ventures common stock (NASD: LVNTA), is acquiring GCI Liberty in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

IPG Photonics develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing.  Headquartered in Oxford, MA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Electronic Manufacturing Services Sub-Industry index.

ALLETE is an energy company that generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources.  Headquartered in Duluth, MN, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Electric Utilities Sub-Industry index.

New York Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets.  Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Mortgage REITs Sub-Industry index.

LendingTree operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Sub-Industry index.

Finisar provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Communications Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Global Net Lease is a REIT focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Diversified REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – March 7, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

IPG Photonics

Information Technology

Electronic
Manufacturing Services

DELETED

Scripps
Networks
Interactive

Consumer Discretionary

Broadcasting

 

S&P MidCap 400 INDEX – March 7, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

ALLETE

Utilities

Electric Utilities

DELETED

IPG Photonics

Information Technology

Electronic Manufacturing
Services

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 7, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

New York
Mortgage Trust

Financials

Mortgage REITs

DELETED

ALLETE

Utilities

Electric Utilities

 

S&P MidCap 400 INDEX – March 8, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

LendingTree

Financials

Thrifts & Mortgage
Finance

DELETED

Bioverativ

Health Care

Biotechnology

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 8, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Finisar

Information Technology

Communications
Equipment

DELETED

LendingTree

Financials

Thrifts & Mortgage
Finance

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 9, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Global Net
Lease

Real Estate

Diversified REITs

DELETED

GCI Liberty

Telecommunications

Integrated
Telecommunication
Services

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
[email protected]

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipg-photonics-set-to-join-sp-500-allete-and-lendingtree-to-join-sp-midcap-400-new-york-mortgage-trust-global-net-lease-and-finisar-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300607682.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.