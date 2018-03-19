S&P Global : Panjiva Named One of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today that its recently acquired machine learning and data analytics company, Panjiva, was named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list. The list honors leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation. Panjiva, which appeared as number six in the data science category, specializes in providing intelligence in global supply chains and was honored during the 8th annual Fast Company Grill event earlier this week, held in conjunction with the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas.

Panjiva, along with all honorees, were featured in the March-April 2018 issue of Fast Company and online.

"Panjiva's recognition as one of the world's most innovative companies is a fantastic validation of the value they bring not only to the market, but also now to S&P Global," noted Mike Chinn, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Executive Vice President of Technology and Innovation at S&P Global. "Through the intersection of S&P Global's exceptional data, cutting-edge technologies, partnerships and acquisitions, we are demonstrating our commitment of not only participating in the fintech evolution, but leading it. Panjiva's ability to deliver insight into global supply chains is a truly unique asset that we are pleased to now have as part of S&P Global Market Intelligence."

"Panjiva's commitment to providing unparalleled insights into global supply chains requires our data scientists and engineers to be unrivaled in their approach to transforming massive data sets into deep and relevant insights for our customers. We do this by creating and leveraging machine learning and natural language processing algorithms at a large scale to create clean and structured data, ultimately mapping the global supply chain," said James Psota, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Panjiva. "It is extremely rewarding to see our innovative work recognized by Fast Company. Now, as a part of S&P Global, we will strengthen those capabilities to not only make sense of the growing volume of unstructured data in the supply chain and beyond, but also drive increasingly impactful insights from it."

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list recognizes pioneering companies across 36 categories, from artificial intelligence and enterprise to retail and wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies to create these lists. Most Innovative Companies provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

About Panjiva, Inc.

Panjiva is a machine learning and data analytics company providing intelligence on global supply chains. Panjiva, which was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2018, leverages machine intelligence to combine 1 billion transaction records into our proprietary Supply Chain Graph — the world's richest representation of global supply chain activity and relationships. The Supply Chain Graph describes 8 million companies across 195 countries and tracks the flow of trillions of dollars of goods. For more information, visit www.panjiva.com.

