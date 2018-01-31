Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Saab AB    SAAB B   SE0000112385

SAAB AB (SAAB B)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Saab : Invitation to Press and Analyst Meeting – Presentation of Saab Year-End Report for 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:40am CET

Saab is pleased to invite to a press and analyst meeting, where CEO Håkan Buskhe and CFO Magnus Örnberg present the Saab Group 2017 year-end result.

Date: Friday, 16 February at 10:00 (CET)

Address: Grand Hôtel, Blasieholmshamnen 8, Stockholm, Sweden

Venue: New York

The report is published at 7.30 a.m. (CET) the same day.

You are welcome to participate on site at Grand Hôtel, watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to post questions also over the web and conference call.

Live webcast:

http://saab-interimreport.creo.se/180216

Conference call:

Please dial in using one of the numbers below.

UK: +442030089814

US: +18557532237

SE: +46856642697

The interim report, the presentation material and the webcast will be available on http://www.saabgroup.com/en/InvestorRelations.

R.S.V.P

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +46 8 463 02 45

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

Ann Wolgers, Press Officer

+46 (0)734 180 018,

[email protected]

Saab Investor Relations, Ann-Sofi Jönsson, +46 (0) 734 187 214

www.saabgroup.com

www.saabgroup.com/YouTube

Follow us on twitter: @saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

Saab AB published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 08:39:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAAB AB
09:40a SAAB : Invitation to Press and Analyst Meeting – Presentation of Saab Year..
09:31a SAAB : Invitation to Press and Analyst Meeting - Presentation of Saab Year-End R..
01/29 SAAB : Receives Order for Gripen Development and Operational Support
01/25 SAAB : Receives Order for Sabertooth
01/23 SAAB : and Avioniq Awareness Sweden teaming to market Rattlesnake threat evaluat..
01/17 SAAB : Inaugurates New Development Centre in Finland
01/16 SAAB : is a key partner in EU unmanned maritime situational awareness project
01/09 SAAB : U.S. Navy to Evaluate Anti-Submarine Warfare Training System
01/09 SAAB : Receives Order for Upgrade of German Army Vehicle Simulators
01/04 SAAB : Patent Issued for Arrangement for Locking Arming Conditions (USPTO 985119..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 LOCKHEED-MARTIN : India Tailwinds
2017 Saab AB (SAABF) Updates On A26 Program ( Saab's Submarine Seminar) - Slidesho..
2017 India military jet contest heats up
2017 Lockheed offers to export F-16s from India
2017 Saab AB (SAABF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2017 31 406 M
EBIT 2017 2 373 M
Net income 2017 1 690 M
Debt 2017 1 432 M
Yield 2017 1,62%
P/E ratio 2017 23,64
P/E ratio 2018 19,83
EV / Sales 2017 1,32x
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
Capitalization 40 120 M
Chart SAAB AB
Duration : Period :
Saab AB Technical Analysis Chart | SAAB B | SE0000112385 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SAAB AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 443  SEK
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt Ove Håkan Buskhe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Magnus Örnberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sten Erik Jakobsson Deputy Chairman
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAAB AB-4.61%5 098
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.16%109 141
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.43%100 764
AIRBUS SE8.94%86 552
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.20%67 330
RAYTHEON11.21%61 061
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.