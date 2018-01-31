Saab : Invitation to Press and Analyst Meeting – Presentation of Saab Year-End Report for 2017

Saab is pleased to invite to a press and analyst meeting, where CEO Håkan Buskhe and CFO Magnus Örnberg present the Saab Group 2017 year-end result.

Date: Friday, 16 February at 10:00 (CET)

Address: Grand Hôtel, Blasieholmshamnen 8, Stockholm, Sweden

Venue: New York

The report is published at 7.30 a.m. (CET) the same day.

You are welcome to participate on site at Grand Hôtel, watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to post questions also over the web and conference call.

Live webcast:

http://saab-interimreport.creo.se/180216

Conference call:

Please dial in using one of the numbers below.

UK: +442030089814

US: +18557532237

SE: +46856642697

The interim report, the presentation material and the webcast will be available on http://www.saabgroup.com/en/InvestorRelations.

R.S.V.P

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +46 8 463 02 45

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

Ann Wolgers, Press Officer

+46 (0)734 180 018,

[email protected]

Saab Investor Relations, Ann-Sofi Jönsson, +46 (0) 734 187 214

www.saabgroup.com

www.saabgroup.com/YouTube

Follow us on twitter: @saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.