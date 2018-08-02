Log in
SAAB AB (SAAB B)
Saab : RBS15 Ship System for German Navy´s New Ships

08/02/2018 | 09:09am CEST

Saab has received an order from its German partner Diehl Defence for the Anti-Ship Missile RBS15 Mk3 ship system. The order value is approx. MSEK 160 with several priced options related to Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) and IT Security. Deliveries will take place during the period 2019 to 2024.

Recently the German Navy made a procurement to buy additional K130 class ships, this order comprises onboard ship systems for these. The order contains the necessary infrastructure to equip the ships with the RBS15 missiles. The order was received from Diehl Defence, industrial prime for the RBS15 procurement in Germany. The contractor is a German consortium of three shipyards named ARGE K-130.

'The order is important for us in the long-term cooperation with our partner Diehl. This order can also be seen as a first step in equipping the ships with our missile, wich I see as an opportunity for future orders of the RBS15', says Görgen Johansson, Head of Business Area Dynamics.

The RBS15 missile system family is one of the market's most flexible and effective armaments. For almost 30 years, the RBS15 missile family has provided fleets, coastal batteries and air forces with advanced anti-ship capabilities. The RBS15 is jointly produced by Saab and Diehl Defence GmbH & Co and serves with armed forces from Sweden, Finland, Germany, Poland, Croatia, Thailand and an undisclosed country.

For further information, please contact:

Saab Press Centre,

+46 (0)734 180 018

[email protected]

www.saabgroup.com

www.saabgroup.com/YouTube

Follow us on twitter: @saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

Disclaimer

Saab AB published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:08:04 UTC
