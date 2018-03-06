Sabre : Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has renewed its partnership with Aeromexico – Mexico's flag carrier that services 90 destinations in 25 countries. This agreement fortifies a long-standing partnership between the companies, with an emphasis on meeting the airline's evolving business and technology needs while providing access to new capabilities across retailing, distribution and fulfillment.

"As we started discussing the future of our relationship with Sabre, we recognized that we were looking for a true business partner, not just a technology provider. They worked with us to achieve essential objectives, inclusive of digital transformation and personalized product offerings that are driving increased ancillary revenues," said Anko van der Werff, Aeromexico's chief revenue officer. "Sabre has proven that they are committed and able to be the strategic partner we're looking for. Both companies will benefit from the renewed relationship."

Aeromexico and Sabre have partnered since 2011, when the carrier implemented the SabreSonic passenger services system. Supported by Sabre technology, Aeromexico has been one of the fastest growing full-service airlines in the Americas, with annual passengers boarded (PBs) increasing from 14 million in 2010 to more than 21 million in 2017. The technology partnership has helped enable Aeromexico to transform the airport experience, enhance its product and in-flight experience, and seamlessly and consistently transfer their best customers across partner and alliance networks globally. Additionally, Sabre and Aeromexico aligned on business initiatives and innovation timelines to support the airline's goals and expectations in a market where low-cost carrier (LCC) competition is high.

Investment in Sabre's market-leading digital technologies have enabled Aeromexico to execute a strategy of personalized retailing to generate new revenue streams. The successful digital transformation has also contributed to the carrier's strengthened brand position in a very competitive domestic market. At the cornerstone of this e-commerce strategy has been intelligent retailing, a multi-channel distribution approach, and the use of industry standard fulfillment capabilities for rapid revenue recognition.

"The industry faces constant change. Carriers expect to leverage new and innovative technologies that amplify the travel experience and drive incremental growth through better retailing and distribution," said Dave Shirk, president of Sabre Airline Solutions. "Our technology strategy and renewed collaboration with Aeromexico will support their aggressive e-commerce transformation and improve their ability to compete domestically and internationally."

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services and promote passenger loyalty programs in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, offers more than 600 daily flights and operates its main hub out of Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its route network spans more than 90 cities on three continents including 43 in Mexico, 23 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, four in Canada, four in Europe and three in Asia.

Grupo Aeromexico's fleet of 126 aircraft includes Boeing 787, 777 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012 the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX 737 airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which is celebrating its 17th anniversary, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 672 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel options with its codeshare partners Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

