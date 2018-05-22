Sabre : LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre's passenger services system

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider at the center of the business of travel, partnered with LATAM, the largest airline group in South America, to unify two separate reservations systems into one across their combined carriers. LATAM and Sabre migrated LATAM Brazil from their legacy reservation system onto LATAM's SabreSonic passenger services system (PSS). The well-executed cutover now enables the airline to expand its differentiated yet consistent passenger experience across its entire network.

"Having our PSS on one centralized platform, powered by SabreSonic, was a critical step to the growth of our business," said Jerome Cadier, CEO LATAM Brazil. "We are now able to offer travelers a more personalized and uniform experience as they travel on multiple LATAM family carriers. Sabre is a long-term technology partner with a deep understanding of our company, which was instrumental in guiding us through this very complex process."

In addition to the PSS, LATAM utilizes a broad portfolio of Sabre solutions to manage airline operations, increase revenue and sell ancillaries across all channels throughout the customer journey. With the recent migration, Sabre's highly scalable technology will collectively manage over 67 million passengers boarded for LATAM each year. The two companies will continue to work closely to expand the airline group's global operations and evolve its retailing, distribution and fulfillment capabilities.

"LATAM is an important customer – successfully combining all systems across LATAM was a top priority for Sabre," said Dave Shirk, president of Sabre Airline Solutions. "This was a big undertaking, and our collective teams worked relentlessly throughout the program to deploy innovative technology, provide a near-flawless migration and build the foundation to extend LATAM's global reach and offer exceptional passenger experiences."

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About LATAM

LATAM Airlines Group offers more flights and destinations than any other airline group in Latin America, serving over 140 destinations in 25 countries, including domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. LATAM serves all the region's major cities including São Paulo, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Lima, Bogota and Guayaquil as well as principal tourist destinations ranging from Machu Picchu and Torres del Paine National Park to the Galapagos Islands and Rio de Janeiro.

