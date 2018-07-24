Log in
07/24/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

SABR-F

Contacts:


Media

Investors

Tim Enstice

Barry Sievert

+1-682-605-6162

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-declares-quarterly-dividend-300685855.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
