SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND acquires the digital trailer management specialist Axscend Ltd.

07/24/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. / Key word(s): Takeover
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND acquires the digital trailer management specialist Axscend Ltd.

24.07.2018 / 17:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND acquires the digital trailer management specialist Axscend Ltd.


Luxembourg, July 24, 2018 - The commercial vehicle supplier SAF-HOLLAND has acquired a majority stake in the telematics and connectivity specialist Axscend Ltd. based in Aylesham, UK. The purchase agreement was signed today. With this acquisition, SAF-HOLLAND is strengthening its software and programming expertise and expanding its technology portfolio for digital trailer applications.
 

SAF-HOLLAND is set to acquire 69.99% of the shares in the logistics service provider effective July 24, 2018, for a purchase price in the mid single-digit million euro range, with an option to acquire the remaining shares in the year 2022. Axscend Ltd. currently employs 10 specialists in the field of engineering, hardware and software development. With its product Trailer Master Connect the company focuses on the digitization of trailer management. Axscend's Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer will remain involved in the company and will continue to run the company in their respective positions in order to speed up the pioneering developments within the SAF-HOLLAND Group and roll them out internationally.
 

Axscend combines engineering, sensor technology and electronics expertise, together with software programming. The company develops solutions to digitally manage trailers in a comprehensive manner, enabling fleet operators in achieving notable cost reductions and higher fleet efficiency.
 

With the patented Trailermaster Connect connectivity solution - an intelligent interface for line connection technology and usually equipped with a telematics unit - each semi-trailer can be upgraded or retrofitted to a smart trailer with extensive data-based capabilities.


This technology also allows for data transfer and analyses even when the trailer is uncoupled, enabling fleets to make the most of their resources. Key features that can be integrated include lighting function control, load monitoring and optimization, maintenance condition checks, tire pressure monitoring, EBS data evaluation, patented performance data and an evaluation of braking system performance (which relieves testing in the brake test center in the UK) and GPS data transmission for trailer tracking. Several thousand trailer licenses have already been sold to fleet operators under a license-based model.
 

SAF-HOLLAND sees an ideal opportunity to combine Axscend's technology with its own chassis systems, particularly for brake system performance monitoring. SAF-HOLLAND expects intelligent applications for trailer management to meet increasing interest from major fleet operators in Europe and North America and sees significant growth potential for Axscend's technology in the years ahead.
 

"This technology acquisition is right in line with our Smart Steel innovation campaign, which is driving us to make axles smart and provide for the digitization of trailers. We are increasingly integrating sensors and electronics into our mechanical components and are working on issues such as the automated coupling of tractors and trailers in addition to preventive maintenance. Axscend makes trailers intelligent, and its expertise - particularly in the software area - will contribute noticeably in speeding up our development work even more," explains SAF-HOLLAND CEO Detlef Borghardt in his comments on the acquisition.
 

CFO Dr. Mathias Heiden adds: "Digitalization offers us a tremendous opportunity. Besides gaining valuable know-how and technology input we are also interested in Axscend's subscription-based business model, which has already been a success. This will be an important building block for complementary as well as completely new data-based business models."


 

About SAF-HOLLAND:
SAF-HOLLAND S.A., located in Luxembourg, is the largest independent listed supplier to the commercial vehicle market in Europe delivering mainly to the trailer markets. With sales of approximately EUR 1,139 million in 2017, the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of chassis-related systems and components for semi-trailers, trailers, trucks, buses, and recreational vehicles. The product range comprises axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gear marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, V.Orlandi, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND sells its products to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. The Group's Aftermarket business supplies spare parts to the service networks of Original Equipment Suppliers (OES), as well as to end customers and service centers through its extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND is one of the few suppliers in the truck and trailer industry that is internationally positioned in almost all markets worldwide. With the innovation campaign SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT, SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and drives the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. More than 4,100 committed employees worldwide are already working today on the future of the transportation industry.




Contact:
SAF-HOLLAND GmbH
Stephan Haas
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach

Phone +49 6095 301-617
[email protected]

24.07.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 6095 301 - 0
Fax: +49 6095 301 - 260
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: LU0307018795, ,
WKN: A0MU70
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

707393  24.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
