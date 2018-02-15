Safestore : Director Declaration

Director Declaration
Safestore announces that Ian Krieger, Senior Independent Director of the Company and Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee, has been appointed to the Board of Primary Health Properties PLC as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.
