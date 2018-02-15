Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Safestore Holdings Plc    SAFE   GB00B1N7Z094

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC (SAFE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/15 12:15:04 pm
525.75 GBp   +3.29%
11:46aSAFESTORE : Director Declaration
PU
02/14SAFESTORE : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
01/31SAFESTORE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Safestore : Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:46am CET

Director Declaration

Released : 15/02/2018

RNS Number : 0056F Safestore Holdings plc 15 February 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LEI 213800WGA3YSJC1YOH73

15 February 2018

Safestore Holdings plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Safestore announces that Ian Krieger, Senior Independent Director of the Company and Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee, has been appointed to the Board of Primary Health Properties PLC as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

This notification is made in accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14R (2).

Enquiries

Safestore Holdings plc

Nicholas Jennings, Interim Company Secretary

Tel: 020 8732 1500

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

RDNEAEASFDLPEFF

Safestore Holdings plc published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:45:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC
11:46aSAFESTORE : Director Declaration
PU
02/14SAFESTORE : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
01/31SAFESTORE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/31SAFESTORE : Block Listing of Ordinary Shares
PU
01/16SAFESTORE : Notice of First Quarter Trading Update
PU
01/12SAFESTORE : Sun works site faces demolition
AQ
01/04SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
2017SAFESTORE : Fourth Quarter Trading Update
PU
2017SAFESTORE : Director Declaration
PU
2017SAFESTORE : grows Safestore has completed
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/10Safestore Holdings PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 142 M
EBIT 2018 71,4 M
Net income 2018 77,8 M
Debt 2018 360 M
Yield 2018 3,16%
P/E ratio 2018 13,11
P/E ratio 2019 14,38
EV / Sales 2018 10,0x
EV / Sales 2019 9,39x
Capitalization 1 064 M
Chart SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Safestore Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | SAFE | GB00B1N7Z094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederic Vecchioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan S. Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jones Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian S. Krieger Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Louise Kenrick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC1.88%1 491
PUBLIC STORAGE-9.47%32 929
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE-5.57%10 406
CUBESMART-8.44%4 790
LIFE STORAGE INC-10.94%3 694
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC-6.11%2 696
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.