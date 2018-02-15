Safestore : Director Declaration

Director Declaration

Released : 15/02/2018

15 February 2018

Safestore Holdings plc

Director Declaration

Safestore announces that Ian Krieger, Senior Independent Director of the Company and Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee, has been appointed to the Board of Primary Health Properties PLC as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

This notification is made in accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14R (2).

