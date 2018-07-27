Log in
SAG GEST - SOLUÇÕES AUTOMOVEL GLOBAIS (SVA)
SAG GEST Soluções Automovel Globais : clarifies about news published today

07/27/2018 | 01:52pm CEST

SAG GEST - Soluções Automóvel Globais, SGPS, SA

Listed Company

Estrada de Alfragide, nº 67, Amadora Registered Share Capital: 169,764,398 euros Registered at the Amadora Registrar of Companies under the single registration and taxpayer no. 503 219 886

ANNOUNCEMENT

Following news published in the press today concerning negotiations involving the company and/or its subsidiaries, SAG GEST - Soluções Automóvel Globais, SGPS, SA (SAG) hereby clarifies as follows:

  • 1. In spite of exploratory talks with potential investors and other stakeholders, no decision has been made at this date that requires public disclosure, nor is there any guarantee that any such decision will be made.

  • 2. If and when circumstances occur which warrant any disclosure, SAG will do so in fulfillment of its legal obligations as an Issuer.

Alfragide, 27 July 2018

João Pedro Saraiva Investor Relations

Disclaimer

SAG GEST - Soluções Automovel Globais SGPS SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 11:51:04 UTC
