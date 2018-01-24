Saga : Director/PDMR Shareholding

SAGA PLC ('THE COMPANY') - DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Pursuant to the notification obligations in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, the Company hereby notifies the following changes in the interests of directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility ('PDMRs') by the acquisition of Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the Company.
24 January 2018
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gary Duggan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Saga plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004WWUJN94K2LH95
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1 pence
|
GB00BLT1Y088
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£ 1.203352
|
9,839
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a - Single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
23 January 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London
