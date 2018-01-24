Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Saga    SAGA   GB00BLT1Y088

SAGA (SAGA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/23 05:35:19 pm
118.4 GBp   --.--%
08:14a SAGA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
01/04 SAGA : Over 50s travel group Saga restructures after Monarch Airline..
2017 SAGA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Saga : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 08:14am CET

SAGA PLC ('THE COMPANY') - DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Pursuant to the notification obligations in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, the Company hereby notifies the following changes in the interests of directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility ('PDMRs') by the acquisition of Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the Company.

24 January 2018

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gary Duggan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Saga plc

b)

LEI

2138004WWUJN94K2LH95

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence

GB00BLT1Y088

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£ 1.203352

9,839

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a - Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

23 January 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Saga plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:14:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAGA
08:14a SAGA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
01/04 SAGA : Over 50s travel group Saga restructures after Monarch Airlines collapse
2017 SAGA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
2017 European shares recoup losses on weaker euro as Steinhoff tanks
2017 Suffering sterling supports FTSE, activist stake boosts Whitbread
2017 SAGA : Travel group Saga cuts profit forecasts, shares plunge
2017 SAGA : Travel group Saga cuts profit forecasts, shares plunge
2017 SAGA : Trading Update
2017 SAGA : Chairman announces intention to retire
2017 SAGA : Older Britons take shorter trips in Brexit squeeze - Saga CFO
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 888 M
EBIT 2018 205 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 408 M
Yield 2018 7,47%
P/E ratio 2018 8,95
P/E ratio 2019 8,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 1 326 M
Chart SAGA
Duration : Period :
Saga Technical Analysis Chart | SAGA | GB00BLT1Y088 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SAGA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,55  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Robinson Shaw Chief Executive Officer
John Andrew Goodsell Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Stanley Hill Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julius Christmas Group Director-Information Technology
Ray King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA-6.03%1 862
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY7.61%531 483
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.63%40 031
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC3.03%36 511
ALLSTATE CORP0.00%36 331
SAMPO OYJ6.11%33 101
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.