Saga : Directorate Change

Further to the announcement made on 28 March 2018, Saga plc ('Saga'), the UK's specialist in products and services for life after 50, is now able to confirm that Jonathan Hill will be stepping down from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the Board on 28 September 2018.

The search process for a successor to Jonathan is in progress and Saga will update the market as soon as this has concluded.

