Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Saga    SAGA   GB00BLT1Y088

SAGA (SAGA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Saga : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 08:13am CEST

8 August 2018

Saga plc

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement made on 28 March 2018, Saga plc ('Saga'), the UK's specialist in products and services for life after 50, is now able to confirm that Jonathan Hill will be stepping down from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the Board on 28 September 2018.

The search process for a successor to Jonathan is in progress and Saga will update the market as soon as this has concluded.

END

Enquiries

Saga plc

Vicki Haynes, Company Secretary Tel: 01303 771199

Enbrook Park

Sandgate

Folkestone

Kent

CT20 3SE

Disclaimer

Saga plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAGA
08:13aSAGA : Directorate Change
PU
07/16UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual fall since 2014 - survey
RE
06/21SAGA : trades in line with expectations in four months to May end
RE
05/29SAGA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/21SAGA : Nomination Committee Chairmanship changes
PU
04/12SAGA : Older Britons' spirit of adventure lifts over-50s travel firm Saga
RE
04/12SAGA : Preliminary Results
PU
04/09SAGA PLC : annual earnings release
03/28SAGA : CFO resigns to join Paddy Power Betfair
RE
03/28SAGA : Notices
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 885 M
EBIT 2019 187 M
Net income 2019 148 M
Debt 2019 387 M
Yield 2019 7,39%
P/E ratio 2019 9,25
P/E ratio 2020 9,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capitalization 1 367 M
Chart SAGA
Duration : Period :
Saga Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,54  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Henry Lowe Batchelor Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Henry Pierce O'Sullivan Chairman
Jonathan Stanley Hill Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julius Christmas Group Director-Information Technology
Ray King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA-4.05%1 770
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY6.05%510 502
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC1.59%35 010
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.20%34 799
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.67%34 587
SAMPO OYJ-5.76%27 627
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.