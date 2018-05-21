Saga : Nomination Committee Chairmanship changes

Log in
05/21/2018 | 11:30am CEST

21 May 2018

Saga plc

Change to Chairmanship of the Board Nomination Committee

Saga plc ('Saga' or 'the Company'), the UK's specialist in products and services for life after 50, announces that,Patrick O'Sullivan was appointed as Chair of the Board Nomination Committee (the 'Committee) with effect from 18th May 2018. Orna NiChionna will remain a member of the Committee.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11. There are no other changes to the membership of the Committee.

END

Enquiries

Saga plc

Vicki Haynes, Company Secretary Tel: 01303 771199

Enbrook Park

Sandgate

Folkestone

Kent

CT20 3SE

Disclaimer

Saga plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 09:29:02 UTC
