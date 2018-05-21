Saga : Nomination Committee Chairmanship changes

21 May 2018
Saga plc
Change to Chairmanship of the Board Nomination Committee
Saga plc ('Saga' or 'the Company'), the UK's specialist in products and services for life after 50, announces that,Patrick O'Sullivan was appointed as Chair of the Board Nomination Committee (the 'Committee) with effect from 18th May 2018. Orna NiChionna will remain a member of the Committee.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11. There are no other changes to the membership of the Committee.
END
Enquiries
Saga plc
Vicki Haynes, Company Secretary Tel: 01303 771199
Enbrook Park
Sandgate
Folkestone
Kent
CT20 3SE
Disclaimer
Saga plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 09:29:02 UTC