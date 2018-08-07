SAGE Therapeutics Inc : SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

Log in
08/07/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 8:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E8F2D102FD8ED

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14,9 M
EBIT 2018 -374 M
Net income 2018 -371 M
Finance 2018 708 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 413x
EV / Sales 2019 110x
Capitalization 6 865 M
Chart SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
SAGE Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Jonas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Kimi E. Iguchi CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
Stephen J. Kanes Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC-10.39%6 865
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 545
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.78%24 748
LONZA GROUP17.96%23 202
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.44%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.32.71%11 274
