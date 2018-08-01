Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Saia Inc    SAIA

SAIA INC (SAIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/31 10:00:00 pm
75.35 USD   +2.73%
01:57pSAIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:31pSaia Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.15
GL
07/10SAIA : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 1, 2018
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Saia Inc : Saia, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:24pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-9529F7A175905.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAIA INC
03:24pSAIA INC : Saia, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03:03pSAIA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
01:57pSAIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:31pSaia Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.15
GL
07/10SAIA : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 1, 2018
AQ
06/04SAIA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04Saia Provides Second Quarter-to-Date LTL Operating Data
GL
05/03SAIA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/02SAIA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02SAIA : Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:47aSaia beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/16J.B. Hunt guidance goes from 'conservative' to 'unrealistic,' analyst says 
07/03Is Old Dominion Already At Maximum Overdrive? 
04/27Saia's (SAIA) CEO Richard O'Dell on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 618 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 99,8 M
Debt 2018 152 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,86
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 1 884 M
Chart SAIA INC
Duration : Period :
Saia Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 79,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. O'Dell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert A. Trucksess Non-Executive Chairman
Craig A. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Frederick J. Holzgrefe Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
John J. Holland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIA INC6.50%1 884
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES4.28%12 882
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE11.59%11 754
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.0.00%4 581
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD0.00%3 725
SANKYU INC.19.39%3 424
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.