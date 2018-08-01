Sailpoint Technologies : and Rackspace Collaborate to Deliver Cloud-Hosted Identity Governance

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, announced a strategic agreement with Rackspace®,which provides multi-cloud services across applications, data, security and infrastructure. The agreement enables organizations to host their identity governance programs in the cloud while leveraging Rackspace’s cloud expertise in helping guide businesses through each phase of their cloud transformation journey. Building on SailPoint’s flexible delivery strategy announced earlier this year, Rackspace joins SailPoint’s cloud hosting partner program to offer a managed service provider (MSP) solution for enterprises that want to deploy SailPoint’s IdentityIQ or SecurityIQ in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure environments.

“Organizations today have complex, and increasingly hybrid, IT environments – no two organizations are alike. Many are leaning toward the cloud for the flexibility, scalability and cost savings benefits, with some opting for cloud-hosted managed services so they don’t need to maintain that expertise in-house,” said Harry Gould, vice president of worldwide alliances and channels for SailPoint. “By partnering with Rackspace, we’re giving our joint customers the chance to reap the benefits of best-in-breed identity governance deployed to the cloud-hosted environment they prefer. This is another step forward in our commitment to enabling customers to deploy identity ‘their way,’ no matter their infrastructure or identity needs.”

“There are many enterprises today that, understandably, lack the technical expertise and capacity to navigate the complexity of the cloud ecosystem, successfully migrate workloads to the cloud and operate cloud environments at scale,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, senior vice president and general manager of managed public clouds at Rackspace. “The combined talent, skillset and domain expertise of SailPoint and Rackspace can help more companies get their identity governance programs off the ground by lifting the burden of migrating, managing and operating cloud workloads all on their own.”

Rackspace is modernizing IT in today’s multi-cloud world. By delivering IT as a service, it helps customers of all industries, sizes and locations, across private and public sectors, realize the power of digital transformation without the complexity and expense of managing it on their own. Its comprehensive portfolio of managed services across applications, data, security and infrastructure on the world’s leading public and private cloud platforms enables it to provide unbiased expertise.

This partnership underscores SailPoint’s commitment to bringing identity governance to all enterprises, regardless of their delivery option preference and their skills and resources. Global enterprises can choose to deploy SailPoint’s market-leading identity governance solutions via the following comprehensive options: cloud-hosting managed service, public cloud, data center or SaaS.

SailPoint: The Power of Identity™

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog.

SailPoint, the SailPoint logo, IdentityIQ, IdentityNow, IdentityAI, SecurityIQ and all techniques are trademarks or registered trademarks of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other products or services are trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731006002/en/