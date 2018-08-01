Sailpoint Technologies : and Rackspace Collaborate to Deliver Cloud-Hosted Identity Governance

SailPoint
Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity
governance, announced a strategic agreement with Rackspace®,which provides multi-cloud services across applications, data,
security and infrastructure. The agreement enables organizations to host
their identity governance programs in the cloud while leveraging
Rackspace’s cloud expertise in helping guide businesses through each
phase of their cloud transformation journey. Building on SailPoint’s flexible
delivery strategy announced earlier this year, Rackspace joins
SailPoint’s cloud hosting partner program to offer a managed service
provider (MSP) solution for enterprises that want to deploy SailPoint’s
IdentityIQ or SecurityIQ in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure environments.
“Organizations today have complex, and increasingly hybrid, IT
environments – no two organizations are alike. Many are leaning toward
the cloud for the flexibility, scalability and cost savings benefits,
with some opting for cloud-hosted managed services so they don’t need to
maintain that expertise in-house,” said Harry Gould, vice president of
worldwide alliances and channels for SailPoint. “By partnering with
Rackspace, we’re giving our joint customers the chance to reap the
benefits of best-in-breed identity governance deployed to the
cloud-hosted environment they prefer. This is another step forward in
our commitment to enabling customers to deploy identity ‘their way,’ no
matter their infrastructure or identity needs.”
“There are many enterprises today that, understandably, lack the
technical expertise and capacity to navigate the complexity of the cloud
ecosystem, successfully migrate workloads to the cloud and operate cloud
environments at scale,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, senior vice
president and general manager of managed public clouds at Rackspace.
“The combined talent, skillset and domain expertise of SailPoint and
Rackspace can help more companies get their identity governance programs
off the ground by lifting the burden of migrating, managing and
operating cloud workloads all on their own.”
Rackspace is modernizing IT in today’s multi-cloud world. By delivering
IT as a service, it helps customers of all industries, sizes and
locations, across private and public sectors, realize the power of
digital transformation without the complexity and expense of managing it
on their own. Its comprehensive portfolio of managed services across
applications, data, security and infrastructure on the world’s leading
public and private cloud platforms enables it to provide unbiased
expertise.
This partnership underscores SailPoint’s commitment to bringing identity
governance to all enterprises, regardless of their delivery option
preference and their skills and resources. Global enterprises can choose
to deploy SailPoint’s market-leading identity governance solutions via
the following comprehensive options: cloud-hosting managed service,
public cloud, data center or SaaS.
